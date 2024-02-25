Beef Stock Is Key For Balancing The Strong Flavors In Liver And Onions

Liver and onions is one of those classic meals that's packed with unique flavor, yet isn't the sort of dish that is enjoyable for everyone. That's mostly because liver has quite a pungent, earthy taste that some can't stomach, even when paired with other ingredients like slow-cooked onions and herbs. However, beef stock is a simple addition that can actually temper some of the liver's strong flavor. It's what recipe developer Susan Olayinka uses in Tasting Table's original recipe for classic liver and onions.

"This recipe is for people who do not like liver too," says Olayinka. "The beef stock in the gravy helps to cut down on the strong flavor of the liver." So it's a good recipe to try if you enjoy liver but need to serve those who typically scoff at eating any type of organ meat. In the recipe, the liver and onions are combined in a rich but simple gravy made with beef stock and flour, which is what balances the intensity within the dish.