Chicken Liver Is The Unlikely Ingredient We're Spreading On Toast

Ever heard the old saying, "What am I, chopped liver?" Nowadays, chopped liver is actually a pretty fashionable thing to be. You'll find monkfish liver on the menu at trendy udon spot Raku in Manhattan's East Village. Chef Marcus Samuelsson is an outspoken offal fan. Sweetbreads are a frequent fixture on the menus of fancy restaurants, and despite their name, they're the thymus or pancreas of a calf or lamb. (Don't knock it till you try it.) Then there's chicken liver mousse on sourdough toast, which is being served as an appetizer at Harper's in Hudson, New York — and this dish is well worth the hype.

Pâté (not to be confused with terrine) is French for "paste," an admittedly unsexy association for such a haute food. Chicken liver mousse and pâté are used interchangeably to describe the same spread, a pureed combination of meat and fat, although pâté might have a finer puree than a regular mousse. Chicken liver mousse is a combination of chicken livers, butter, milk, heavy cream, shallot, dry white wine or sherry, and whatever complementary herbs and spices cooks prefer to add. It's a delicacy served cold, and the time it spends chilling actually enhances its flavors. The result is a rich, meaty, ultra-savory spread with a creamy mouthfeel and an almost frosting-like texture. Thanks to its unique light smoothness, chicken liver mousse makes an ideal spread on golden toast. (But don't just take our word for it.)