The Absolute Best Way To Soak Liver Before Using It In Your Dishes

Not everyone is used to cooking or eating liver, however, this highly nutritional cut of lean organ meat is delicious when prepared correctly. It's also one of the more affordable beef products out there. To get the inside scoop on how to get liver ready for the cooking, we spoke to Ryan Ratino, critically acclaimed chef and restaurateur. Ratino is the force behind Hive Hospitality's two-Michelin-starred Jônt and one-Michelin-starred Bresca, Maass at Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, and Ômo by Jônt, so he knows his liver.

According to Ratino, you need to "always brine to remove [the] iron and blood flavor." By soaking it in a salt, milk, water mixture, you'll be able to purge the meat of any intensely carnal flavors. He recommends making your soak with 50% water and 50% milk, along with 1.5% of salt. So if you're soaking your liver in 2 cups of liquid, you would add ½ tablespoon of salt.