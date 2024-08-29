It's Time To Start Brining Your Pork Chops In Maple Syrup

A wet brine can work wonders with meat. A simple solution of salt and water will result in meat that's tender and juicy, which is what we all want from a good pork chop. But you'd be missing a trick if you didn't also use this step to add extra flavor — a little maple syrup in the mix will provide a heady sweetness as well as helping the meat to caramelize during cooking.

We suggest making up this brine with ¼ cup kosher salt dissolved in 1 quart of water, followed by ¼ cup of maple syrup, 1 tablespoon of cracked black pepper, and a smashed clove of garlic. Feel free to add extra maple syrup, or aromatics like allspice, mustard seeds, or cinnamon — as long as you maintain the ratio of water to salt.

For the best flavor, leave your pork chops to brine in the cold liquid for at least 30 minutes, but ideally 4-6 hours. Thicker pork chops might need longer, but any longer than 12 hours and you'll run the risk of the chops being overly salty and developing a mushy texture.