It's Time To Start Brining Your Pork Chops In Maple Syrup
A wet brine can work wonders with meat. A simple solution of salt and water will result in meat that's tender and juicy, which is what we all want from a good pork chop. But you'd be missing a trick if you didn't also use this step to add extra flavor — a little maple syrup in the mix will provide a heady sweetness as well as helping the meat to caramelize during cooking.
We suggest making up this brine with ¼ cup kosher salt dissolved in 1 quart of water, followed by ¼ cup of maple syrup, 1 tablespoon of cracked black pepper, and a smashed clove of garlic. Feel free to add extra maple syrup, or aromatics like allspice, mustard seeds, or cinnamon — as long as you maintain the ratio of water to salt.
For the best flavor, leave your pork chops to brine in the cold liquid for at least 30 minutes, but ideally 4-6 hours. Thicker pork chops might need longer, but any longer than 12 hours and you'll run the risk of the chops being overly salty and developing a mushy texture.
What to do with your maple-brined pork chops
When you're ready to roll, remove your pork chops from the brine. There's no need to rinse – patting them dry with paper towel will remove any excess liquid and help you achieve a good sear. These chops will be tasty enough pan fried and served with your favorite sides, but are also great to use as the meat to upgrade other pork chop recipes.
Pork and fruit are a natural pairing, so these sweet brined chops would be a delicious base for apple chutney stuffed pork chops or chops with parsnip apple puree. You can further enhance the flavor by adding ¼ cup of apple cider vinegar to the maple brine.
These pecan-crusted pork chops will make a decadent dinner when combined with the maple brine, delivering classic fall flavors. Just be sure to dry the pork well after brining to maintain a crunchy crust. If you want to make the most of the maple syrup flavor, consider adding it to a glaze as well as the brine. By swapping it out with the honey in these honey mustard pork chops, you'll have a rich, caramelized sauce that lets the maple syrup shine.