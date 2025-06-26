Why Guy Fieri Refuses To Eat Eggs

Despite being one of the most famous chefs in America, Guy Fieri has his limits when it comes to certain foods, just like the rest of us. There are a few foods Fieri won't touch, but one in particular he still has to use all the time as a chef: eggs. He absolutely refuses to eat them. For Fieri to use them, they have to be part of a larger dish. If he's having breakfast, you can guarantee he's not going to be having sunny side up or even these soft and fluffy scrambled eggs anytime soon. It all stems from an incident that really ruined them for him.

In an interview with Extra Crispy, Fieri explained he used to eat fried egg sandwiches all the time as a kid. He loved them. But one day, he cracked an egg and found it had been fertilized, and there was a chick inside. Being a child, he didn't understand the whole process, so the realization of what eggs were suddenly hit him and absolutely disgusted him. But believe it or not, that wasn't what put him off eating eggs for good.

He still went back and tried again, but one day he had a hard-boiled egg with an overcooked, chalky yolk. And from then on, he just couldn't bring himself to eat eggs. There have been other incidents, too, according to the man himself. As shared by Food Network on YouTube, he refers to eggs as "liquid chicken" and mentions how it doesn't work for him visually or texturally.