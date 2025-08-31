9 Must-Try Sandwiches In The Pacific Northwest

Though my family moved around a lot growing up, I've always considered the Pacific Northwest to be home. It's where we spent the most consecutive time and kept moving back to. Today, I live in the greater Seattle area and still have family scattered across Cascadia. And, as a major sandwich fanatic, I am well-versed in the region's best of them. I love the emphasis on organic produce, local dairy, and bread-baking, all of which make for a vibrant, seasonal, and flavorful sandwich scene.

The best sandwiches of my life have been eaten in Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia. They've blown away some of the best food critics in history, including Anthony Bourdain, who famously raved about Seattle. The sourdoughs, perfect pestos, tender mozzarella varieties, bright vegetables, and other local touches are just simply unmatched. So, while you're welcome to enjoy the area's outstanding seafood steams, cream cheese-slathered hot dogs, teriyaki, and Scandinavian specialties, I highly recommend that you add sandwiches to your to-eat list.

Here are nine must-try sandwiches in the Pacific Northwest, including my personal favorites. I also turned to fellow locals via their highly rated concoctions on the likes of Google Reviews, Yelp, TripAdvisor, and other corners of the internet.