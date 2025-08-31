9 Must-Try Sandwiches In The Pacific Northwest
Though my family moved around a lot growing up, I've always considered the Pacific Northwest to be home. It's where we spent the most consecutive time and kept moving back to. Today, I live in the greater Seattle area and still have family scattered across Cascadia. And, as a major sandwich fanatic, I am well-versed in the region's best of them. I love the emphasis on organic produce, local dairy, and bread-baking, all of which make for a vibrant, seasonal, and flavorful sandwich scene.
The best sandwiches of my life have been eaten in Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia. They've blown away some of the best food critics in history, including Anthony Bourdain, who famously raved about Seattle. The sourdoughs, perfect pestos, tender mozzarella varieties, bright vegetables, and other local touches are just simply unmatched. So, while you're welcome to enjoy the area's outstanding seafood steams, cream cheese-slathered hot dogs, teriyaki, and Scandinavian specialties, I highly recommend that you add sandwiches to your to-eat list.
Here are nine must-try sandwiches in the Pacific Northwest, including my personal favorites. I also turned to fellow locals via their highly rated concoctions on the likes of Google Reviews, Yelp, TripAdvisor, and other corners of the internet.
Fresh Mozza at Gere-a-Deli in Anacortes, WA
Situated in my hometown of Anacortes on Fidalgo Island, Gere-a-Deli is a place I grew up eating at multiple times a month. I have so many memories of my family of eight (two parents, five kids, and a dog) walking from our home on one side of the island to the other for these outstanding creations. It was one of the few places that we all, regardless of taste and pickiness, were equally obsessed with — I still have a menu that I kept when I was 12 or so, and it's one of my favorite heirlooms. Though the prices are higher and the lines are longer than when I was a kid, Gere-a-Deli still holds up.
I've tried every sandwich here except for the meatloaf. I can confidently say that the Fresh Mozza is the best thing served. With bright pesto, tomatoes, earthy sprouts, lettuce, tender mozzarella, sweet balsamic, and zippy onions on the chewiest ciabatta bread, this isn't just my favorite sandwich in the world. When served with a pickle on the side, it's my favorite meal I've ever had. I love that it paints a perfect picture of the Upper Left's love of fresh produce, good bread, and pesto (seriously, we put that last one on everything, especially pizza). It's a taste of my childhood, but if you're new here, just know that it's equally a taste of the region. Gere-a-Deli never misses, and the Fresh Mozza is the cream of the crop.
gereadeli.com
(360) 293-7383
502 Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA 98221
Charred broccoli at Part and Parcel in Victoria, Canada
Part and Parcel is beautiful, serving up seasonal plates that are reflective of the surrounding landscapes, climate, and bounty of British Columbia. Victoria itself is beautiful, and I always celebrate the chance to visit from the American side of the Salish Sea. And this restaurant is honoring the draw so well, highlighting the gorgeous coast, woodlands, and ingredients that surround it. While all of the sandwiches here fall into this lovely context, there's one that really catches my eye.
The charred broccoli sandwich is a showstopper. I've never had a sandwich quite like this one, featuring, as the name suggests, perfectly charred broccoli. Sweet dates, bright mint, salty feta, zingy pickled onions, nutty sesame, and creamy mayonnaise are also included, making for the most balanced bite you'll ever have. I am obsessed with a sandwich that can hit on all of the flavor profiles, leaning into the all-in-one packaging that the versatile dish offers.
While the charred broccoli sandwich is definitely internationally-inspired just by looking at the composition, there's still something distinctively Pacific Northwest about it. The fresh dairy and pickled creations nod to the area's plentiful farmlands and love of fermentation, preservation, and other Scandinavian methods of preparing produce. Meanwhile, the mint makes me think of the perpetual nature of gardening here — putting handfuls of fresh herbs on everything is basically a lifestyle in this land.
partandparcel.ca
(778) 406-0888
2656 Quadra St, Victoria BC, V8T 4E4
Michael King at Other Coast Cafe in Seattle, WA
There's a lot of debate about where to get the best sandwich in Seattle, my local city. From Caribbean roast wars to hunts for the best East Coast-style sub, the argument gets pretty fierce. And many of us are often on the lookout for other iconic Washington State foods such as jam-smothered grilled cheeses, salmon sandwiches, and banh mi twists. While all of these are great Seattle products, the Michael King sandwich from Ballard's Other Coast Cafe manages to stand out.
There's just no other sandwich like it. First off, the cardamom-lime sauce manages to marry both the Scandinavian spices that I grew up with in the region with the zesty flavors that are so beloved by the blossoming Asian-Pacific community. Paired with the dry-rubbed tofu and roasted yams, there's a heartiness and balanced warmth that gives this vegan sandwich such a hefty oomph that could please any meat-loving connoisseur. But it's not all rich, since fresh greens, balsamic, and olive oil offer a lift. Served on a baguette, the Michael King is perhaps the best sandwich in the city, offering a glimpse of why Seattle is among the best plant-based food cities in the United States.
othercoastcafe.com
(206) 789-0936
5315 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Egg salad at Finch's Tea House in Vancouver, Canada
Who would've thought that an egg salad sandwich would rank among the best sandwiches of an entire region? But hear me out. Despite the name, this sandwich from Finch's Tea House actually comes with whole slices of hard-boiled free-range eggs on the most beautiful bread you've ever seen. In between the eggs and bread is a colorful layering of cucumbers, tomatoes, and red leaf lettuce. Dressed with your choice of Dijon-mayonnaise or extra virgin olive oil with balsamic vinegar (I'd go with the latter), it's such a generous vision of what an egg salad should be. Instead of yellow mush between nondescript slices of white bread, it's Vancouver's farm-to-table culture on a plate. It's a true celebration of ingredients in their best form.
Just as the egg salad is absolutely stunning with its presentation, all of the sandwiches at Finch's Tea House are works of art. You'll notice the pretty cheeses on the other creations, so if one strikes your fancy, consider adding some to your pick. If you're eyeing some dairy for your egg salad sandwich, I recommend adding some warm triple-cream brie, as its soft yet nutty bite adds some complexity to the fresh dish. However, it really doesn't need it. The eggs are so creamy already with the daffodil-hued, hard-boiled yolks, so I urge everyone to try it as-is first so that they can shine without the heaviness of cheese.
finchteahouse.com
(604) 558-1644
501 E Georgia St, Vancouver, BC, V6A 3E1
Masa Y Papa at Güero in Portland, OR
I am a massive fan of a good torta, and this spot in Portland is doing it right. Though all of the tortas here are out of this world, I cannot recommend the Masa Y Papa enough. It's just outstanding with its fried masa and potato pancake, avocado, roasted tamarind, onion, tomato, lime, pickled onion, queso botanero, cabbage, cilantro, and chipotle mayonesa all piled high on a toasted telera. The combination is spicy, tangy, meaty, a little earthy, and bright. I am all about toppings and condiments, so usually, when I order a torta, I find myself adding a lot to it. The Masa Y Papa doesn't need a thing. It's perfect.
To make this the best meal ever, order the dish with a side of lime rice, pinto beans, and escabeche. I'd also be remiss not to mention the chips and salsa. The tortilla chips are made with corn that's locally sourced, and you can really taste the difference. They're just so fresh. There's a reason that Güero is, in my book, the best restaurant in Portland. The attention to detail, authenticity, and community is so important, and even the most sustainable diners, like myself, can be proud to feast there.
guerotortas.com
(503) 887-9258
200 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
Portobello banh mi at Owl Sprit in Port Townsend, WA
Whether it's for its isolated location or lack of appearances on social media, Port Townsend has a really underrated food scene. And Owl Sprit is my favorite place to grab a bite. I grew up eating here anytime we were over on the Olympic Peninsula, and the vibes are immaculate. The atmosphere feels like a sailor's bohemian brick basement, but with the best food of your life. There was honestly nothing better than cozying up here as it rained, warming myself with the incredible espresso lattes.
But the sandwiches are just a delight — especially the portobello banh mi. The Pacific Northwest has long built up quite the banh mi scene thanks to the Asian-Pacific chefs and diners who call the region home, and there are so many good options to choose from. But spread the news: Owl Sprit's banh mi is arguably the very best.
The portobello banh mi is stuffed with perfectly pickled carrots, onions, cucumbers, and jalapeños, as well as fresh red peppers, and in true Pacific Northwest fashion, juicy mushrooms. Sprinkled with cilantro, bathed in sweet chili mayonnaise, and served on the best panini bread, it's like your mouth is getting punched with flavor and Cascadian produce. And I mean that in the best way.
owlsprit.com
(360) 385-5275
218 Polk St, Port Townsend, WA 98368
Vegan BLT at Working Culture Bread in Victoria, Canada
Victoria is a foodie destination for Pacific Northwesterners like myself for a reason, and Working Culture Bread plays right into the amazing culinary landscape. All sourdough bread loaves are organic and made completely from scratch. As a sustainable diner and ex-chef of a green fine dining restaurant, I love the focus on ingredients that are local and in-season produce. It honors the region well, and that's pretty powerful coming from a sandwich shop and bakery. So, you can't really go wrong with your order, but I have a suggestion.
The vegan BLT is beloved by locals and travelers alike for its pristine bread, marinated tofu, crispy onions, greens, and umami condiment options like garlic spread and sundried tomato kale pesto. I like the Harvest Moon bread with it, which is chock-full of a parade of oats, millet, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, organic red fife flour, white flour, kosher salt, and levain. It's earthy, filling, hearty, and just so wholesome. It's the most original and Pacific Northwestern version of a BLT that I've ever seen, so the creativity here gets extra points as well in my book.
workingculturebread.com
(250) 388-7774
2506 Douglas Street, Victoria BC V8T 4M1
Wild salmon sandwich at Seabolt's in Oak Harbor, WA
I used to live on Whidbey Island growing up, and as an adult, it's a place I keep returning to specifically for the food. Though the secret is largely out about the locale's beauty and quirkiness, many people don't understand how great the food is outside of the famous Penn Cove mussels. And, perhaps thanks to its proximity to Skagit Valley or multicultural nature as a military town, Oak Harbor is filled with a wide range of picks.
Seabolt's is a staple on Whidbey Island, where all locals know to get their seafood from. My family loved picking up smoked salmon from this spot, but the restaurant here is also fantastic. There are so many outstanding fish sandwiches across the Pacific Northwest, but Seabolt's has the freshest fish, bread, and sauces. The wild salmon sandwich features a huge slab of its namesake Washingtonian specialty, and I love how the juices blend with the homemade chili lime tartar sauce for a perfectly umami bite. There's also lettuce and onion on it, which offers a lift amidst the rich, oil-packed goodies. So, while yes, Seattle is known for its seafood sandwiches and salmon, as a local, I recommend making the drive to Whidbey Island for shorter lines, renowned seafood that doesn't need to be shipped to the city, and non-touristy restaurants like this one. Just make sure to visit Seabolt's while you're here.
seaboltsrestaurant.com
(360) 675-6485
31640 State Route 20, Oak Harbor, WA 98277
Tofu miso katsu sando at Tokyo Sando in Portland, OR
Japanese food is a major thing in the Pacific Northwest, with a vibrant community hailing from or descended from the Land of the Rising Sun. I'm thrilled about this bit of the regional culinary scene as a local, as I am never not in the mood for dishes from Japan that offer bright vegetables, nourishing fish, marine plants, and hearty starches. I eat it multiple times a week at home, and I am always on the lookout for eateries that celebrate it well for days when I want to eat out. Tokyo Sando in Portland fits the bill.
With delicious restaurants serving up Japanese fare all across the region, it's pretty impressive that this Oregon gem manages to stand out. Dreamt up by a Tokyo native, the tofu miso katsu sando is definitely worth the buzz. Layered with tofu, homemade panko, Tokyo Sando miso sauce, and black garlic, heaps of cabbage balance out the heavy and rich combination. It's salty, savory, and juicy beyond belief. I love that it happens to be vegan, which is a must for many Cascadian diners who embrace sustainable eating. I myself was vegan for seven years, and continue a climatarian diet, so I definitely still enjoy finding spots like Tokyo Sando that celebrate that. The tofu miso katsu sando is among the best West Coast sandwiches, plant-based or not, so if you're ever in the area or call Portland home, don't miss it.
tokyosando.com
(971) 254-3744
431 SW Harvey Milk St, Portland, OR 97204
Methodology
This was a fun list to take on, as I'm not only a sandwich fanatic (I've tried at least a couple in every continental state) and a long-time local of the Pacific Northwest. While I spent the most time on Whidbey Island and Fidalgo Island in Washington's Salish Sea, I also lived in Ellensburg, and often visited or stayed with family living in Port Angeles, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; and Redmond, Washington. Today, after years away, I live in Mukilteo, Washington. Needless to say, I'm very familiar with the region.
As fun as it was to put this list together, it was extremely difficult to narrow the options down, and it pained me to not be able to include favorite concoctions like grilled peanut butter and jellies from Edmonds, Washington, and Seattle's many grilled cheese masterpieces. But I focused on the stand-outs that are more unique (as in, you can't find them anywhere else), attempting to remain unbiased despite my attachment to these nostalgic sandwiches. Gere-a-Deli was the first place that came to mind because it's just so outstanding, regardless of what you order, so as long as I could write about that spot, I could cope with chopping others.
As for the rest of the inclusions, I turned to my fellow locals. I read up on the most beloved orders from sandwich restaurants that have at least 4 stars on Google Reviews, Yelp, and TripAdvisor. Mentions from locals on Reddit in regional forums and recommendations from friends and family were also very helpful.