13 West Coast Sandwiches That Are Worth The Trip

The sandwich is a faithful standby. Infinitely customizable, it's perfect for when you're hungry but don't feel like a whole meal. It's a guarantee that everyone has a few sandwiches they unconditionally love. At the same time it can be a super easy lunch or snack, sandwiches can also be elevated into an art form. Even professional chefs have called the sandwich a perfect food.

Checking out a new restaurant while you're on vacation or taking a foodie-inspired road trip across a few states is always a heck of a lot of fun, and when it comes time to order, you might not give sandwiches a second look. You can make them at home, after all, so why would you order them? If you're heading to the West Coast, though, you should rethink that.

We know what you're thinking: Can a sandwich really be worth a drive out into the mountains, or a scramble to try to find a parking spot in the middle of Los Angeles? Absolutely. In order to bring you a selection of the best of the best — and narrowing things down was difficult — we took into account recommendations from professional chefs, added some restaurants that pioneered some of our favorite sandwiches, and threw in a few of our personal favorites. Sometimes, a sandwich isn't just a sandwich.