13 West Coast Sandwiches That Are Worth The Trip
The sandwich is a faithful standby. Infinitely customizable, it's perfect for when you're hungry but don't feel like a whole meal. It's a guarantee that everyone has a few sandwiches they unconditionally love. At the same time it can be a super easy lunch or snack, sandwiches can also be elevated into an art form. Even professional chefs have called the sandwich a perfect food.
Checking out a new restaurant while you're on vacation or taking a foodie-inspired road trip across a few states is always a heck of a lot of fun, and when it comes time to order, you might not give sandwiches a second look. You can make them at home, after all, so why would you order them? If you're heading to the West Coast, though, you should rethink that.
We know what you're thinking: Can a sandwich really be worth a drive out into the mountains, or a scramble to try to find a parking spot in the middle of Los Angeles? Absolutely. In order to bring you a selection of the best of the best — and narrowing things down was difficult — we took into account recommendations from professional chefs, added some restaurants that pioneered some of our favorite sandwiches, and threw in a few of our personal favorites. Sometimes, a sandwich isn't just a sandwich.
The pastrami sandwich at Langer's Deli — Los Angeles, California
We get it — and yes, we went there. We know that there are a lot of people — including Anthony Bourdain — who will call Katz's Deli the best place for a pastrami sandwich, and yes, New York City's delis are something that needs to be experienced to be believed. But on the West Coast, Langer's is giving Katz's a run for its money with a pastrami sandwich that's simply perfection. You don't even have to take our word for it — not only does this sandwich get a shout-out in the Michelin Guide, but it's been spotlighted by the James Beard Foundation. Still cynical? You can definitely find out for yourself: It's weather-dependent, but Langer's does ship their sandwiches nationwide.
Are these sandwiches as good that way? There's only one way to find out, and honestly, that's an experiment we're more than happy to sign up for. A truly good pastrami sandwich is one where the coleslaw has just the right amount of kick, and the pastrami falls apart in juicy, tender, flavorful chunks. Langer's is curing, smoking, and hand-cutting pastrami for the perfect bites. Pastrami may have taken over New York City, but Langer's will steal your heart.
(213) 483-8050
704 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057
The muffuletta at Sebastiano's — Portland, Oregon
The classic muffuletta might be more closely associated with New Orleans, but the Big Easy isn't the only place making these incredible sandwiches. Head to Portland, and you're definitely going to have to stop at Sebastiano's. (Pro tip: Try the cannoli.) The muffuletta here is truly a labor of love, with fresh-baked bread, just the right amount of cold cuts, and an olive salad that's not to be missed.
And that's the thing about a muffuletta, and it's why this one gets so much love. At a glance, it's a pretty straightforward sandwich that could easily be piled too high with cold cuts in that bigger-is-better mentality. That's not the case here: This slender sandwich is perfectly balanced, the brine of the olive salad isn't overpowering, and there's just the right amount of meat to get both in every bite. Add in that fresh-baked bread, and it's a total win. It's even a win if you make it vegetarian, swapping out those locally-sourced cold cuts for eggplant. Inclusivity is the Portland way.
(971) 415-8714
8235 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
The Slider Sandwiches at Melon Seed Deli — Tacoma, Washington
When it comes to the best places to eat in any city, it's the locals that have the inside scoop — and locals in Tacoma say that visitors and newcomers alike need to check out the Melon Seed. Specifically, we're here to talk about sandwiches, so while this place's ice desserts get rave reviews, too, it's the sliders that are worth the trip for us.
Melon Seed might call them sliders, but they're something in a league of their own. We're talking Parmesan chicken sliders, pastrami, roast beef ... there's even a garlic pizza slider that might be the new favorite thing of anyone who tries it. There's the Hawaiian melt, the turkey and bacon chutney, the Caprese ... yes, a Caprese slider. Not only are these the perfect little bites, they're creative, flavorful, and since they're sliders, they're the perfect size for ordering multiples, then playing mix-and-match with friends. It's no wonder it's a local favorite — repeat trips are the only way you're going to get to sample everything.
(253) 279-0029
3807 Center St D, Tacoma, WA 98409
The Cold Spring Tri-Tip at Cold Spring Tavern — Santa Barbara, California
Some sandwiches might benefit from perfectly balanced meat, vegetables, and sauce, but the Original Cold Spring Tri-Tip at the Cold Spring Tavern in Santa Barbara is not one of those sandwiches. For anyone who loves a sandwich that's piled high with some of the tenderest, most flavorful meat around, this is the place for you. It's even got some high-profile shout-outs, including major kudos from Chef Cat Cora. That particular episode of "The Best Thing I Ever Ate" was called Meat Fest, and that's definitely what's going on here.
The place itself is pretty amazing, with roots that go all the way back to 1886 and a story that involves Wild West stagecoach lines, potential horse thieves, and a ghost town. Fast forward to today, and the chefs there are cooking up massive slabs of meat on an outdoor grill over a wood fire, and serving up sandwiches of perfectly cooked and seasoned meat on locally-sourced rolls. The toughest choice might be picking which sauce to use, but whatever you choose, you're not going to go wrong. It's a fun, friendly sort of place that's a destination in itself, and that's the way it should be.
(805) 967-0066
5995 Stagecoach Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
The fried fish sandwich at Local Tide — Seattle, Washington
Seattle's Local Tide started as a pop-up restaurant, and it's now described as something between fast casual and fine dining. Take the kind of mentality that believes good food should also be ultra-accessible, throw in access to some of the country's freshest seafood, and you have a fried fish sandwich that feels like something you might want to be eating while wearing a suit and tie ... but there's none of that required.
A fish sandwich might be something that's incredibly polarizing, but that's because there are so many places that get it wrong. Local Tide's ultra-crispy, extra-flavorful fish sandwich will change anyone's mind about what a fish sandwich could be, and we'd also like to add that this was a tough one to call. Local Tide is also serving up an amazing Rockfish Banh Mi, a phenomenal Salmon Sando with wild-caught salmon, and an incredible Albacore Tuna Sando with — you guessed it — albacore from the Oregon coast. In short? They're all amazing, but we'd suggest going with the fried fish sandwich ... if, that is, you want something against which you'll be judging all other fish sandwiches.
(206) 420-4685
401 North 36th St, Suite 103, Seattle, WA 98103
The bagel sandwiches at Governor's Cup — Salem, Oregon
Here's another hotspot that we picked up on because of some seriously enthusiastic recommendations from locals who took to sites like Reddit to sing the praises of this small-batch coffee roaster that's also putting out some stellar bagel sandwiches. Bagel sandwiches can be tricky because a bad bagel can ruin an otherwise respectable sandwich. That's not the case here, though, as these are served with fresh, flavorful bagels that are the right mix of chewy and soft, and they're some of the most creative sandwiches you could hope to find being served up along a delicious cup of coffee.
The Jack of Hearts (pictured) is made with mango chutney, bacon, pickled jalapeños, arugula, and goat cheese, for what might be the perfect combination of smooth creaminess, sweetness, and spice. There's also the Rosemary with tempeh and sun-dried tomato, a lox bagel, and a Wasabi & Avocado option that doubles down on the creamy-and-spicy combination. While you might head back home and fall back into picking up your standard fast food breakfast sandwich, you'll never forget that The Gov Cup is serving up what a breakfast sandwich should be.
(503) 581-9675
471 Court St NE, Salem, OR 97301
The corned beef sandwich at Brent's Deli — Northridge and Westlake Village, California
There are two locations of Brent's Deli, one in Northridge and the other in Westlake Village, California. It's the Northridge one that you might see Food Network personality Marc Summers in, because in an episode of "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," he revealed that not only is Brent's serving up the best corned beef sandwich he's ever had, but he's been a regular customer for more than 30 years. He's not the only one who loves these sandwiches, and customers laud Brent's as bringing all the best parts of a NYC deli to the West Coast.
With only corned beef, bread, and little mustard, each and every ingredient has to stand on its own. It does, in part because the dedicated people behind the counter are making the most perfect meats right in-house. As far as the corned beef goes, it spends 11 days sitting in a secret-recipe brine, proving that all things come to those who wait. That sandwich is a work in progress for more than a week and a half, and although it looks pretty simple when it's served, all those flavors and textures are anything but.
Multiple locations
The Caribbean Roast Pork sandwich at Un Bien — Seattle, Washington
Un Bien has several locations around Seattle, and while you might be tempted by the Caribbean sautés or the fresh fish, you're also not going to go wrong with the Caribbean roast sandwich. It's proof that sometimes, good things do come to those who wait: The pork shoulder is slow-roasted, the marinade is Un Bien's own secret recipe, and this kind of fall-apart pork is a labor of love.
It's such a favorite that those fortunate enough to have had the real thing have tried to deconstruct the marinade, suggesting it includes ingredients like mango and orange juice, and even a bit of rum. Locals say that it's a must-order, and even just looking at this sandwich, it's easy to see why. Juices from the succulent pork soften the roll just enough but not too much, the pickled jalapeños add a spicy kick that's perfectly balanced by the garlic mayo, and the caramelized onions are — as the saying goes — just the icing on the cake. While the juiciness of this sandwich means it's not something you're going to want to eat in your car — or somewhere you're afraid of making a mess — it's quite possible that you'll never look at a pork sandwich the same way again.
Multiple locations
The Kraken at Adam's Grub Truck — San Francisco, California
Fans of "Man V. Food" might think Adam's Grub Truck sounds familiar, and there's a good reason for that — it was featured on a Season 8 episode, and saw host Casey Webb digging into a sandwich called the Double Dragon. While we absolutely love the idea of this ultra-spicy, pork-and-chicken heavy hitter, it seems to have disappeared from the menu. That's a bummer, but there's another sandwich here that we'd say is also a must-try. Enter: The Kraken.
For anyone who finds summertime thoughts turning to soft shell crabs and cookouts, this is your sandwich. It's an entire, deep-fried crab on a roll, with bacon, slaw, seaweed, and a sriracha mayo that's the perfect creamy kick for this wildly delicious, completely unexpected sandwich. It has a flavorful crunch that makes for a perfect bite when paired with the slaw, and this one comes with a caveat. Unfortunately, it's a sandwich with a limited availability, so if you're heading there just for this one, you might want to check and see if it's on offer in advance. If it's not, don't worry — there's plenty of other great stuff on the menu — and just so you know, pick up extra napkins no matter what you order.
(415) 307-8844
The Pho'Rench Dip at Lardo — Portland, Oregon
One look at the menu at Lardo, and it's pretty obvious that the toughest part about stopping here is deciding what to get. According to the restaurant, a favorite is the Bronx Bomber, loaded with salami, steak, and peppers. Delicious, sure, but according to locals, it's the Pho'Rench Dip that's the hidden treasure not to be missed.
As the name suggests, that's a cross between Pho and a French dip. Shaved, spiced beef is perfectly tender, hoisin and sriracha bring the flavor, and instead of the classic French dip liquid, this comes with a side of Pho broth for dunking. Perfect? It might just be, with that flavorful beef, and we're going to go out on a limb and say that there's just something about dipping a sandwich into broth that takes things up to perfection. Add in a bit of freshness from basil and cilantro, and you'll be oh-so-grateful that someone came up with this combination.
(503) 234-7786
1212 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
The tri-tip sandwich at the Prunedale Market — Prunedale, California
This one's a little different, as the Prunedale Market isn't really a destination in itself, but if you happen to be south of San Francisco and in the vicinity of this rather modest-looking little market, you'll need to stop. Would you stop, if you hadn't been given a head's up? Probably not, and you almost certainly wouldn't order what's often called one of the best sandwiches in California.
That's because the Prunedale Market is a little convenience store, and those sandwiches are coming out of a massive smoker outside. The backstory is pretty interesting: When a huge construction project threatened the store's business, the owner pivoted to making sandwiches for the construction crew. A legend was born, and if you doubt us, consider the fact that this little market has a nearly perfect Yelp rating with hundreds upon hundreds of reviews. That's all because of the tri-tip sandwich, smoked fresh every day, prepped with a special rub, and topped with Fritos. (And yes, you should also pick up a side of chili that's also made fresh daily.) It's the kind of place that, well, makes the world just a little bit better.
facebook.com/PrunedaleMarketDeli
(831) 663-2083
17515 Orchard Ln, Prunedale, CA 93907
The cheesesteak at Chowderhead — Spokane, Washington
The cheesesteak is, of course, associated with Philadelphia, it's right in the more formal version of the name. We're not calling this one a Philly cheesesteak, though, as you're going to have to head to Spokane, Washington for this incredible sandwich that rivals anything you can get in Philly. (Sorry, Philly.)
Chowderhead gets a lot of love from locals for an outstanding breakfast menu, generous portions, and — of course — the chowder. We're here to talk about sandwiches, though, and it's the cheesesteak that gets some serious attention from customers who swear it's one of the best in the area. Is it the way the onions, peppers, and mushrooms are made? Is it the house-made roll? Some customers swear that it's a little of those things, and the fact that you can order alongside a heart bowl of chowder that just takes things up to the next level. If you're not a seafood fan, we'd definitely recommend going for the elote corn chowder because there's just something about this sandwich served alongside this deliciously creamy soup that's perfect for a rainy Washington day.
facebook.com/chowderhead.spokane
(509) 315-5318
825 North Monroe St, Spokane, WA 99201
The French dip at Philippe the Original — Los Angeles, California
It's no secret that there are two Los Angeles restaurants who fight over the right to claim to be the origin of the French dip, so why did we go with Philippe the Original? For starters, food historians suggest that Philippe actually has the better claim to fame, and it also had a recommendation from pretty high up the culinary food chain.
It was Wolfgang Puck who gave Phillipe's not just a shout-out on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," but the kind of shout-out that came with the kind of emotion usually reserved for major life events (of the good kind). Let's put it this way: Philippe's French dip is so good that it made the sandwich famous. The restaurant still has an almost unbelievable amount of good reviews from those who say that even if you're a fan of making your own French dip with your own long-perfected rich au jus, there's something magical about being able to sample the OG sandwich from the place that (probably) made it all happen in the first place. And that? That's worth the trip.
(213) 628-3781
1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Methodology
When we set out to bring you some of the best sandwiches that the West Coast has to offer, it wasn't easy. We had a tough time picking just which one to spotlight, and here's how we did it.
After starting with some personal favorites, we then looked at what some of the biggest celebrity chefs had to say about the sandwiches that really made an impact on them. We also scoured comments on Reddit to see what locals were recommending as a must-experience, and finally, we also hit up Yelp and Tripadvisor to see what the general consensus was not just on individual sandwiches, but also the restaurants that were serving them.