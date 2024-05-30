Make Grilled Soft Shell Crabs The Star Of Your Summer Cookouts

Once the weather warms up, the beauty of outdoor grilling commences. Sure, there are dependably tasty options like one of the best grilled chicken recipes, or perhaps a side of tasty grilled watermelon salad. However, if you're really looking to impress guests, turn to some new seafood ideas — particularly grilled soft-shell crabs.

This crustacean variety has an edible exterior, making it an ideal candidate to consume off of the heat. And the cooking method brings out the best of the sea critter, without the oily clean-up of pan or deep frying. Prepared on a scorching hot grill, they'll develop aesthetic scorch marks that'll beautifully accentuate their naturally sweet flavor.

It's possible to employ frozen soft shell crab for the application, but it's worth the effort for fresh exemplars. Thankfully, their harvest season overlaps with the grilling window. The crabs are available at fishmongers in Southern states come late springtime, with a transition northwards into the late summer. So buy a batch for your next dinner party — you won't regret it.