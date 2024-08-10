How Pastrami Took Over New York City
It doesn't get much better than a delicious heap of sliced smoky pastrami. This creatively cured meat is the popular star of many different sandwiches and, truly, the word itself is just fun to say! If you've ever bitten into a sky-high dripping-with-goodness reuben sandwich and wondered where this deli delight came from, it's actually an interesting story. The origins of NYC's famous pastrami sandwich date all the way back to the 19th century when Jewish immigrants came to New York from Eastern Europe and brought delicacies from their homeland with them. The dish known as pastrami is said to have been derived from a Romanian preserved meat preparation known as "pastirma," which is made through a process of salting, curing, drying, and pressing the meat.
Although exact dates and locations remain fuzzy, general knowledge dictates that Katz's Deli — one of the most famous of New York's Lower East Side — was among the forerunners in pastrami technology, dating back to the late 1880s. Many of the foods that are well-loved today are rooted in America's immigrant population, derived from new takes on traditional favorites that have only grown in popularity. As is the case with pastrami, this smoked cousin to corned beef has taken on a life of its own and is practically synonymous with deli culture. In fact, the name pastrami is said to have come from a Yiddish portmanteau combining the words "pastirma" and "salami," another popular deli meat.
New York pastrami then and now
Between the debated origins of Katz deli versus kosher butcher Sussman Volk –- who is said to have gotten the recipe from a Romanian friend -– one thing is for certain: Pastrami made its mark on New York in a profound way from its infancy all the way to the present and is still going. It has become a dish synonymous with not only New York City but Jewish delis the world over. Some even try to claim that pastrami came from Texas; however, those claims are categorically false. Examining the differences between Texas pastrami and the deli versions known and loved today is, essentially, comparing the differences between American and European pastrami. If it isn't from a Jewish-style deli, it isn't the real deal.
Typically served piled high and sandwiched between two slices of rye bread, the classic pastrami sandwich has seen its share of variations and twists over the years. In the United States alone, there are a myriad of iconic pastrami sandwiches, each with their own set of unique ingredients and flavors. One fan-favorite pastrami sandwich is the reuben. For those who do not follow a strictly kosher diet, this sandwich combines pastrami on rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island or Russian dressing. You can even give your pastrami sandwich a chopped cheese-style upgrade. There is also no dearth of fusion dishes and other options for customizing pastrami your way. However you slice it, pastrami is here to stay.