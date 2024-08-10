How Pastrami Took Over New York City

It doesn't get much better than a delicious heap of sliced smoky pastrami. This creatively cured meat is the popular star of many different sandwiches and, truly, the word itself is just fun to say! If you've ever bitten into a sky-high dripping-with-goodness reuben sandwich and wondered where this deli delight came from, it's actually an interesting story. The origins of NYC's famous pastrami sandwich date all the way back to the 19th century when Jewish immigrants came to New York from Eastern Europe and brought delicacies from their homeland with them. The dish known as pastrami is said to have been derived from a Romanian preserved meat preparation known as "pastirma," which is made through a process of salting, curing, drying, and pressing the meat.

Although exact dates and locations remain fuzzy, general knowledge dictates that Katz's Deli — one of the most famous of New York's Lower East Side — was among the forerunners in pastrami technology, dating back to the late 1880s. Many of the foods that are well-loved today are rooted in America's immigrant population, derived from new takes on traditional favorites that have only grown in popularity. As is the case with pastrami, this smoked cousin to corned beef has taken on a life of its own and is practically synonymous with deli culture. In fact, the name pastrami is said to have come from a Yiddish portmanteau combining the words "pastirma" and "salami," another popular deli meat.