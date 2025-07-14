14 Iconic Foods From Washington State You Need To Try

Though I'm from a little bit of everywhere, Washington is home. It's the only spot I lived before the age of 17 where we stayed long enough to plant and harvest a garden. It's also where I learned to cook, so it's shaped my palate the most. When I cook as an adult, whether that be when I was a chef, undergoing culinary art training, or just making dinner, I draw on Washington flavors.

The saltwater fjords, Nordic climate, and pine-studded coast of Western Washington provide a gorgeous collection of fish, berries, crustaceans, greens, root vegetables, and mushrooms. Meanwhile, the mountains, dry climate, and plains of Eastern Washington offer ideal conditions for stone fruit, tubers, grains, apples, melons, and wine. Additionally, the Washington State culture is a melting pot of Scandinavian, Asia Pacific, Latinx, and Slavic traditions. The result is a beautiful tablescape of farm-and-sea-to-table, pickled, herbaceous, seasonal eating. Washington may not be the most well-known food scene, but in my opinion, it's by far the best.

So, while the options are endless, here are 14 iconic foods from Washington State that you need to try immediately.