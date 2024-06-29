12 Best Spots For Chowder In Seattle

The exact origins of clam chowder are debatable, but it is believed that this creamy soup originated in New England during the 1700s with French or British settlers. Today, chowder is classified as a thick soup or stew of seafood or vegetables, with a milk, cream, or tomato base. Although there are many variations of chowder (such as crab and corn chowder), clam chowder is undoubtedly the most popular. New England stakes a claim on this creamy seafood stew, which traditionally consists of clams, potatoes, onions, cream, and salt pork.

Clam chowder may be an East Coast thing, but the West Coast is also staking its claim in chowders — Seattle in particular. Situated on the Puget Sound, this city stays true to its maritime roots which shine through in its culinary scene. The Emerald City is home to some of the best seafood restaurants in the Pacific Northwest, many of which whip up a mean bowl of chowder.

While you can find classic clam chowder around town, Seattle's seafood spots offer many variations of chowder, from salmon and crab to mixed seafood, as well as some vegetarian-friendly options. In Pike Place Market alone — a must-do in Seattle for first-time visitors — there are around a dozen spots to try chowder, with many more in the vicinity of the famous market and beyond. As a Seattle native who enthusiastically explores the city's culinary scene, I've found that few things beat a warm cup of chowder on a drizzly Seattle day.