14 Absolute Best Pizza Joints In Seattle
I've tried countless pizzas in all of the lower 48 states, and my home city has yet to disappoint. My childhood memories of Seattle's unctuous pies with imaginative toppings, tastes of the landscape, and perfectly charred crust hold up as an adult. In fact, I think it's actually gotten better. New York, Chicago, and Naples are all great. But, dare I say, Seattle's just superior.
One recent study indicates that it's not just me — Seattle is the best city in the United States for pizza. In 2024, Mandoe Media ranked 80 of "America's Top Pizza Cities" across the nation. The home of the Space Needle came in first thanks to its locally sourced ingredients, huge range of diverse options, and quality-focused food culture.
The inventive pizza landscape in Seattle includes seafood on everything, forest flora, foraged goodies, potatoes, heaps of herbs, and influences from the Midwest and East Asia. Think crab and dill-piled slices, funghi fusion flavors, and rainbow flower pizza. I've outlined the 14 best pizza joints in Seattle for those who need to get on the Emerald City pie train. On top of my personal favorites, I spent considerable time researching other amazing places that are beloved by fellow Seattleites.
Serious Pie
My first memory of Serious Pie includes my family of seven piling into a little booth on a very wet day in Seattle; the smell of our incoming margherita warmed me up and will always be the moment I think of when I picture Seattle pizza. With multiple locations throughout Seattle, this city-specific chain is a favorite for locals seeking out Neapolitan pies. And its cozy, rustic atmosphere is ideal for rainy days spent solo or date nights.
If you're looking for that warmly lit, tuck-in-and-out-of-the-storm feeling, head to the downtown brick location in Belltown. If you want to eat outside, don't miss the Ballard location in the Scandinavian neighborhood's brewery district. Meanwhile, the Totem Lake rendition is sleek and always hopping. Regardless of location, expect funky art like Ballard's Viking mermaids. It's just iconic Seattle.
As for the pizza itself, the choices are plentiful. For a literal taste of Puget Sound, try the Penn Cove Clam pizza, complete with lemon thyme. But Serious Pie's most famous pie is the Yukon Gold potato, pecorino romano, and rosemary pizza. You'll find that pretty much every Seattle joint includes a potato pie, but Serious Pie has my favorite variation thanks to uber-thinly sliced potatoes and handfuls of chopped rosemary. It was the first pizza I had my partner try when we moved back to the area last year. As an East Coaster, he was particularly impressed with the perfect Neapolitan crust.
Delancey
Delancey has managed to stand out in Ballard, where pizzerias seem to pop up monthly. Opened way back in 2009, it's kept the momentum going as a frequent topper of Seattleites' lists — chances are, if you've seen a TikTok or Instagram reel of Emerald City pie, you've seen footage of Delancey.
The restaurant features a minimalistic menu of Neapolitan-style pizzas with deliciously fermented dough. Every pie is wood-fired, which is key in making the perfect Neapolitan pizza. The crust is really the highlight here, as it's made with long-fermented dough consisting of Washington wheat. Locavores will rejoice over the likewise regional ingredients like sustainably raised meats, seasonal fruits, and vegetables grown by partnering farmers. Among the favorite menu items is the White Pie, splattered with housemade ricotta, fresh and aged mozzarella, garlic, and Grana. The Brooklyn is also noteworthy for its fresh, aged mozzarella that's so good it would impress even the pickiest New Yorker.
Sunny Hill
Between the seasonal menu, dog-friendly policy, and Detroit-style square options, Sunny Hill is a new neighborhood staple that nods to Seattle well. Though Detroit isn't usually the first type of pie Americans think of, it ranks highly among the best pizza styles. It's also a Seattleite favorite, as are many traditions from the Northern Midwest, likely due to a shared Scandinavian heritage. The two regions' similarities, such as their observances of Nordic holidays and thriving cheese industries, are the legacy in which North Ballard's Sunny Hill sits.
The pies are sublime, and come in either the square-style pizza or as 12-inch round pies. For a classic regional combo, get the Self-Conscious square pie, which is topped with asparagus, leeks, and ramp pesto — every Seattle pizza joint worth its crust has a pesto pizza. Sunny Hill's impresses thanks to ramps, a classic foraged ingredient in the Pacific Northwest. If you just aren't into Detroit slices like Seattleites are, try out the Nature Buddy round pie. The Taleggio cheese, maitake mushrooms, raab, and spring onion make for a meaty, umami bite of Northern flavors. Sunny Hill has also become pretty famous for its frizzled onion-topped (a must for all Seattle burgers and hot dogs) Sunny Smash Burger, which could put any of the top burgers in Seattle to shame.
Rocco's
If you're looking for an upscale atmosphere and original, specialty pies, this Belltown darling is your place. Rocco's serves up so many unique pizzas you need to try at least once. The pies are most likely the highest priced in all of Seattle, so this isn't a budget stop. But if you're in the mood to splurge, you can't go wrong with its extensive menu, creative fusion flavors, and timeless interiors. And there's just so much to do in Belltown, so get to the neighborhood early to enjoy the sights like the Space Needle and Olympic Sculpture Park.
Leon the Pearfessional is perhaps the best of Rocco's selections, featuring, as the name suggests, pears. The pistachio and fresh arugula add a nice bite. The Tikka-Tikka-Tikka is also fantastic, served with mint chutney for dipping that goes perfectly with the pizza's curry-yogurt base. Meanwhile, the Banh Mi, which can be made vegetarian by substituting the pork for mushrooms, is a hit that honors the city's Asian-Pacific influence.
Tivoli
This quirky Fremont establishment calls itself a "neighborhood Italian-American-ish pizzeria," making it perfect for those craving something classic in a city known for experimentation. Tivoli's menu is limited, featuring about seven pies at a time. But this is for diners looking for blow-your-mind wood-fired crusts and seasonal simplicity. You won't need to scour the menu to find a solid pick.
Each of the seven options — the cheese, the pepperoni, the pesto, the sausage, the mushroom and allium, and the special — is minimalistic, intentional, and fresh. The pesto pie is a must-order, iconic Seattle pick with swirls of perfectly herbaceous spread and basil leaves. The mushroom pizza is also divine thanks to its use of four cheeses, local oyster mushrooms, chives, and seasonal allium.
There is an impressive amount of know-how that goes into these concoctions. The co-owners also run Saint Bread, one of the 22 best bakeries in America according to the New York Times. Yet for all this expertise at hand, Tivoli maintains a casual vibe, complete with red plastic cups. And, with single-digit pricing for pizza by the slice, it offers a rare luxury in Seattle: affordability.
Spark Pizza
This award-winning Redmond pizza joint is ideal for those who can't decide what they want. Spark Pizza serves up Neapolitan, Detroit, and New York-style pies during select times of the week. Thanks to partnerships with regional growers, farmers, and foragers, the menu is seasonal and locally sourced. We Seattleites are thrilled that Spark Pizza is working with Sno-Valley Mushrooms, a beloved fungi purveyor that makes the rounds throughout Puget Sound farmers' markets.
Try out The Fun-Gal to get a taste of Sno-Valley's best. Set up for success with a confit garlic base, this umami explosion features crispy garlic, Fior Di Latte mozzarella, Fontinella, thyme, and chili flakes. The Wisconsin Brick-topped 8-Mile Cheese is the quintessential Detroit-style pick. Thanks to its Little Italy's Bianca pizza — a white pie slathered in ricotta and mozzarella with generous amounts of olive oil, shaved garlic, thyme, and oregano — Spark Pizza is one of the best spots for New York-style pizza outside of New York. Plus, the heated and covered patio is a fantastic dining spot for Seattle's variable weather.
Moto
Moto seems to be the most talked-about pizza joint in Seattle. This is another Detroit-style shop, pairing Northern Midwest pie with classically Pacific Northwest toppings like seafood and Asian-fusion flavors. Most Seattleites know Moto for its famous months-long waiting list that once haunted the dreams of pizza-seeking locals. However, the restaurant now has multiple locations sprinkled throughout the city, from Edmonds to the Stadium district. No matter which location you head to, expect inventive combinations and a vibrant atmosphere. And, the team follows food recycling techniques from Europe, repurposing 1% of all dough and growing, foraging, or hydroponically sourcing 80% of its produce. Local foragers, produce farmers, herb growers, fine artists, and soda makers fill in the gaps.
I love to order the shrimp pizza. Piled high with spicy shellfish, pineapple, Moto cheese blend, parmesan, chives, chili oil, calamansi lime sauce, and yellow pepper sauce, it might just be the best slice in the entire city. I'm a lifelong fan of pineapple pizza, a variety that usually ranks pretty low on the most popular types of pizza, but I usually swap ham for mushrooms. I never thought to add seafood, but that first bite in Edmonds last year rocked my world, and I know I'm not alone. The dill and lemon-loaded Dungeness crab pizza is another favorite and will impress any Pacific Northwest seafood connoisseur. And, with outstanding plant-based cheese available, Moto is among the best places to grab a vegan pie.
Lupo
Situated in Fremont, the neighborhood dubbed the "Center of the Universe," this pizzeria is for classics-seekers. The giant, scarlet-tiled oven in the open kitchen reads, "In bocca al lupo," an Italian idiom that means "good luck."Statues of saints, hanging herb bundles, exposed brick, and ornate chandeliers add to the European feel. I recommend this to anyone looking for a great date night spot.
The menu features under 10 sourdough wood-fired pizzas, each offering its own oomph. Everything is Neapolitan style, one of the top 20 types of pizza around the world. The Margherita delights with local Samish Bay mozzarella, while the Mushroom's fungi varieties transport diners to Washington's old-growth forests. Try getting the cheese with red onions, oyster mushrooms, and Calabrian chili hot honey for a savory and spicy bite. End the night with a little affogato and you're golden.
Slice Box Pizza
Locals know that Seattle has a huge gaming scene. Pokémon's international office and Nintendo of America's offices are all here. Meanwhile, vintage arcade games rule numerous bars, specialty shops, museums, and other social spots city-wide. Slice Box Pizza's arcade games really play that up. Come for the Green Pie's house-made sunflower seed pesto. Stay for the nostalgia of the restaurant's 1980s arcade games like Centipede.
Slice Box serves all kinds of East Coast pizzas by the slice or pie. There are two big menus for pizza by the pie, and one of which is vegetarian. The Jalapeño Popper is a highlight, as it embraces the regional obsession with goat cheese — seriously, it seems like every western Washington restaurant has at least one dish that celebrates the dairy product. Add pineapple for a nice balance of sweet, spicy, and creamy. There are also lots of by-the-slice offerings, including crispy square pizzas. With two locations, in Sodo and Magnolia, Slice Box Pizza has Seattle covered.
Via Tribunali
This lively four-location pizza joint in Seattle is all about authentic Italian pie, seasonal offerings, gorgeous decor, and the oven. Housed in a former auto body shop, Via Tribunali's exposed brick and stained glass pair well with the white tile wood-fired oven built by Neapolitan masons. The artisans used bricks made from Mount Vesuvian ash to allow for higher temperatures. The restaurant states that its craft is based on "an almost unnatural passion for the food and wine of Southern Italy," and the menu reflects this mentality.
Via Tribunali stays true to its Verace Pizza Napoletana Association membership, as each option is authentically Neapolitan. The team is committed to preserving Naples' traditional methods, from the hand-kneaded dough to the ingredients used. The Vongole pizza is a favorite order, topped with sizzling, oven-roasted local clams, pomodoro, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and parsley. But the Dante's use of smoked mozzarella is borderline genius.
The Independent Pizzeria
This might just be the hardest place in Seattle to snag a slice of pizza, but it's definitely worth the struggle. Located in Madison Park, The Independent Pizzeria frequently sells out, so customers are encouraged to schedule their order in advance. There's also only a limited-seating patio, so just plan on taking it to go.
But despite the hassle, The Independent Pizzeria's no-nonsense neighborhood pies by the lake are making waves. The New Haven is a favorite selection, with a garlic oil base, mozzarella, grana, white wine, parsley, chopped clams, and lemon garnish. You'll notice that most Seattle pizza joints have at least one seafood option, and clam is often a mainstay. Here, it's fresh and salutes the East Coast rather than the clam-peppered waters of Puget Sound. Meanwhile, the Twin Peaks' combination of mushrooms and sage encapsulates the mystery of famous pop culture moments in Washington. There's really no wrong order.
Stevie's Famous
This is another Seattle pizza joint that presents classic arcade games as part of the experience. Combined with its simple menu, this is definitely for kids and kids at heart. Sharing the space with Clock-Out Lounge, Stevie's Famous in Beacon Hill is family-friendly until 8 p.m. The main restaurant in Olde Burien is family-friendly all day, so if you have kids, choose accordingly. The latter spot also has counter service, house-made ice cream, and pizza by the slice or pie.
The whole menu boasts organic tomatoes, naturally leavened dough, and Washington flours. The hot-honey drizzled and burrata-dolloped Normie MacDonald Pizza is super popular. But honestly, the cheese pizza is seriously out of this world. With a tomato base, fresh and aged mozzarella, and grana, the pie is so simple yet perfectly done. My recommendation is to come to the Beacon Hill location on a trivia night and order a whole cheese pizza with a Timber City Ginger Beer. Do yourself a favor and get the strawberry ice cream for dessert. Made with berries from nearby Cabrera Farms, this seasonal treat is such a Seattleite way to follow the rich slices of pie.
Mioposto
This multi-location sweetheart of Seattle date night spots serves pizza with perfectly charred crust during dinnertime. Its open-flame, 12-inch handcrafted pies are phenomenal. My cousin, who's a Seattle native, and his wife have been getting these every week for years and years. We like gathering at the Mercer Island location for occasions like Father's Day because it's beautiful inside with the open floor plan, huge outdoor patio, and rustic bar. The service is also just always fantastic, so expect to share belly laughs and good vibes with your waiter.
As for the pizza menu, the Zucca Balsamica is outstanding, featuring roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions, rosemary, chili flakes, garlic, a balsamic reduction, and, obviously, goat cheese. It's just such an iconic Seattle pie. If you're wanting one of those Pacific Northwest potato pizzas, try the Le Patate Con Tartufo. Topped with roasted potatoes, fontina, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, thyme, and chili flakes, the real show stopper is the bath of white truffle oil. Other diverse yet hyper-local favorites include the Clam Bake, The Mushroom Hunter, and the seasonal Peach and Prosciutto, which shines with grilled peaches and Calabrian honey — sub out the prosciutto for oyster mushrooms to make it even more Seattleite.
Believe me, this is not somewhere to skip dessert. The Apple Crostata à la Mode couldn't be more Washingtonian. With Washington apples swaddled in pizza dough, it's baked until golden brown before it's covered in cinnamon, sugar, caramel sauce, and vanilla ice cream.
Humble Pie
Humble Pie is ultra-Seattle. Get the Apple Walnut. Adorned with apples and local Beecher's cheese, it's the most Seattleite pie I've ever seen. If you want something meaty but want to stick to the Pacific Northwest tradition of vegetarianism, the Smoked Eggplant is the way to go. The contrast of the bright red onions, umami-packed smoked eggplant, and creamy mozzarella is just flawless. Doused in truffle oil and decorated with a gorgeous runny egg in the middle, the Mushroom Egg Arugula also captures the region's food scene.
This eco-minded menu aligns well with the restaurant's green ethos. A LEED-certified architect is behind the sustainable space, comprised of recycling shipping containers and powered by on-site Washington-made solar panels — a partnership with Cascadia Energy supplies wind power. Rainwater is processed atop green roofs, with one sprouting with the basil you'll find on Humble Pie pizzas. The eatery also has a zero-waste policy, chicken coops, and organic produce. This is the place I recommend to people for a taste of the Pacific Northwest's vision of no-fuss sustainable dining. As an environmentalist and climatarian myself, I'm distraught that more people don't know about this gem because it's not just a pizza joint. It's a symbol of everything my city stands for.
Methodology
Most of this list is based on personal experiences, as I'm a local. In addition to highlighting the spots I know and love, I also turned to reviews from Yelp and Google to check in on other spots that my fellow Seattleites are enjoying. The taste of the pizzas, atmosphere, setting, number of pizza options available, diversity of ingredients, and dedication to Seattle culture were all factors that I considered.