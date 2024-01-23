How To Make The Perfect Neapolitan Pie, According To Pizza Legend Anthony Mangieri

Neapolitan pizza is a pizza unlike any other, from its signature size, shape, and taste to the dedication of making it just right. In fact, there are very specific and official international regulations of Neapolitan pizza that touch on every aspect of the pizza-making process through the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana. The requirements cover everything from the type of ingredients that can be used and their origin to the size, thickness, and colors of the pizza dough and toppings.

Sure, you can read these requirements and guidelines, but what does it really take to translate the words into a superb, steamy, fresh pizza? What needs to happen to create the Neapolitan's signature fluffy, thick, soft rim of dough mottled with dark spots from a blazing hot oven? To dig deeper into what makes an excellent Neapolitan pizza, we spoke with pizza master Anthony Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City to find out more.

Mangieri opened the first iteration of Una Pizza Napoletana in 1996 in New Jersey. While the location has changed several times since then, Mangieri's dedication to naturally leavened, wood-fired pizzas has remained consistent. The current location opened in March 2022, and 50 Top Pizza ranked it the No. 1 pizzeria in the world that same year. It features a small, carefully curated menu centered around the pizzas. The open décor lets you watch the pizzas get carefully stretched, topped, and baked, only three at a time in the large wood-fired oven.