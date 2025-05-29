14 Best Spots For New York-Style Pizza (Outside Of New York)

Sure, you can make your very own New York-style pizza at home, and there are plenty of tips and tricks to help you get that perfect thin, crispy pizza crust you're craving. It's hard to get something out of your own oven that compares to the real thing, though. Native New Yorkers and frequent visitors alike know there's something iconic about a real slice from any of the city's pizza places. But what if you're not heading there any time soon?

Plenty of New Yorkers have moved to other parts of the country, and fortunately, some have taken their pizza-making skills with them. There are a ton of different pizza styles, but New York's remains one of the most popular. But who's doing it right?

With that question in mind, we took a look at the many places making these particular pies to see which ones kept customers coming back for the real deal ... or, as real as you can get outside of the Big Apple. We looked at reviews to narrow down the best spots and found that you don't have to go all the way to NYC for a really good slice. As we read through reviews, we took into account all the things that make a New York slice stand out in the first place: characteristic large slices that are foldable, thin, slightly charred, and covered in a delicious sauce. Here are the spots that stood out from the crowd.