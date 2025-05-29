14 Best Spots For New York-Style Pizza (Outside Of New York)
Sure, you can make your very own New York-style pizza at home, and there are plenty of tips and tricks to help you get that perfect thin, crispy pizza crust you're craving. It's hard to get something out of your own oven that compares to the real thing, though. Native New Yorkers and frequent visitors alike know there's something iconic about a real slice from any of the city's pizza places. But what if you're not heading there any time soon?
Plenty of New Yorkers have moved to other parts of the country, and fortunately, some have taken their pizza-making skills with them. There are a ton of different pizza styles, but New York's remains one of the most popular. But who's doing it right?
With that question in mind, we took a look at the many places making these particular pies to see which ones kept customers coming back for the real deal ... or, as real as you can get outside of the Big Apple. We looked at reviews to narrow down the best spots and found that you don't have to go all the way to NYC for a really good slice. As we read through reviews, we took into account all the things that make a New York slice stand out in the first place: characteristic large slices that are foldable, thin, slightly charred, and covered in a delicious sauce. Here are the spots that stood out from the crowd.
Righteous Slice — Rexburg, Idaho
Righteous Slice founder Bill Crawford is proof that you never know where life is going to take you. His path went from flying F-16s and B-2s for the Air Force to Harvard, and then to Idaho, where Righteous Slice now serves some incredible pizza, including New York-style pies made in its 900-degree oven.
The menu has pies like the New York Praise the Lard with scratch-made Italian sausage, and the New York Forbidden Fruit with — you guessed it — pineapple, along with jalapeños and ricotta. Other customer favorites include the New York Bee Sting, with salami, pepperoni, ricotta, and honey. Crispy pepperoni, a dash of hot and sweet from the honey, and a crust that holds up to the ooey, gooey goodness are clearly a win with fans. The restaurant has thousands of five-star reviews on Google, with some declaring it to be the best pizza in the state.
(208) 820-4597
175 W 2nd South Ste 100, Rexburg, ID 83440
Giampietro Pasta & Pizzeria — Breckenridge, Colorado
As the name suggests, pizza isn't the only thing on the menu at Giampietro Pasta & Pizzeria. It is, however, what gets a ton of great reviews on sites like Tripadvisor and Google. Customers sing the praises of this local favorite, with many pointing out that the huge pizzas and giant slices are characteristic of a true New York-style pizza, and as are just good enjoyed as leftovers the following day.
Even more say that when they stop, they get the pasta for dinner (and perhaps a slice on the side), and pizza to go. While they share that it's on the pricey side, it's totally worth it. New York-style pizza doesn't have to be complicated, and indeed, this place starts with just your basic cheese pizza. Though, you can also select from a list of toppings, like eggplant, pepperoncini, meatballs, pesto, artichokes, and olives.
(970) 453-3838
100 N Main St #212, Breckenridge, CO 80424
A Slice of New York — Multiple locations
A Slice of New York is a little different, in that it's a worker-owned co-op where every employee has the option to join the program, and decisions are made by the votes of those employees. It's also getting high praise for serving up New York-style pizza all the way out in sunny California.
Reviewers on Yelp and Tripadvisor say this spot is the real deal, and it makes sense: The owner and founder is a New York transplant, and gives kudos to the one-time local Manhattan pizza place that helped make this a legit NYC experience. You can order a whole pie or by the slice, and employees and customers alike recommend going the slice route and starting with a plain cheese and from there, mixing and matching to your heart's content. The Buffalo chicken is a clear favorite, piled high with a ton of chicken and just the right amount of heat and spice. So is the ASONY Margarita, made perfectly crispy and flavorful thanks to the garlic oil and extra virgin olive oil.
Multiple locations
Pizza Delicious — New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans is known for having some of the best bars in the country, and its food is just as impressive. It's home to some wildly popular food tours, but there are plenty of locals who say that for those nights when you get back to the hotel and you're craving something really hot, a little greasy, and delicious, it's Pizza Delicious that comes to the rescue. Plenty, in fact, say that it's one of the must-not-miss destinations in the city, and for a city known for its foodie landscape, that's some high praise.
There are a variety of 18-inch pizzas on the menu here, including the by-the-slice-only hot soppressata. Other fan favorites include the good ol' pepperoni — and don't forget the garlic knots. Even customers who don't love thin-crust pizzas have been won over by these giant New York-style slices. Customers also report that the sauce covering the slices is so good that it's worth ordering some on the side. Some vacationing New Yorkers even report revisiting this spot again — which says it all.
(504) 676-8482
617 Piety St, New Orleans, LA 70117
Secret Pizza — Las Vegas, Nevada
For most restaurants, visibility, advertising, marketing, and a social media presence are the name of the game. It's a little different for Secret Pizza because, as the name suggests, it's, well, almost secret. It's on the third floor of the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, and if you don't know what you're looking for, you'll walk right past it. It's down a corridor near an arcade and is pretty popular — especially considering it's one of the cheapest quick bites in Vegas.
Don't let the affordability fool you, though, as plenty of customers who say that it's one of the best places for an on-the-go meal on the Strip. Some of that praise comes from New Yorkers who say it hits the spot, noting that the slices are just as good as what's made back home. Fan favorites include the white pizza and the pepperoni. Some reviewers report that the speakeasy vibes and feeling that you've stumbled upon a spot reserved for an elite group of in-the-know people make these giant slices that much better.
(702) 698-7000
3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Level 3, Boulevard Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Vito's Original Pizza — Blue Springs, Missouri
Blue Springs, Missouri might seem like the last place to find incredible New York-style pizza, but appearances can be deceiving. Reviewers say that the pizza at this unassuming spot is so good, it gives them a reason to cross the border from Kansas.
The pizza here checks all the boxes: The slices are just as big as New Yorkers expect, and it's made fresh, served hot, and comes with just the right amount of grease — without leaving you feeling like you need to take a bath afterward. Consistency is key in the restaurant business, and repeat customers say that no matter how many times they go or how many pizzas they get, the crust is always perfectly crispy and everything has that fresh-from-the-oven feel. Even transplants from New York and New Jersey say that when they want a little taste of home, this is where they go.
(816) 281-9946
110 SW State Route 7, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eddie & Sam's NY Pizza — Tampa, Florida
With a name like Eddie & Sam's NY Pizza, you know there's some serious stuff going on in the kitchen here. This Tampa hotspot has tons of fans, and it's easy to see why. You may have heard that it's the mineral content that makes New York pizza stand out. This spot advertises that it brings New York water to Florida to make the real deal.
And it's working. It's one of the highest-rated quick bite restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor and customers can't get enough. Many who have moved to Tampa from other places say the pizza fills a hole in their lives. The shop also churns out fun twists on old classics, including the lasagna pizza, which comes with house-made white sauce, homemade meatballs, and marinara. It walks a thin line between traditional and unique and keeps customers coming back — as do other pies like the Buffalo chicken, chicken parm, and meat lovers.
(813) 390-6833
203 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL 33602
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage — Boulder, Colorado
Fans of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" know that host Guy Fieri visits a ton of places and certainly has plenty more to choose from, so the fact that he's been to Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage several times says a lot. Walk in the door, and you're likely to see dough being tossed in the air, pizzas coming out of the massive oven, and tons of happy customers.
Purists might point out that the pizza here has a crust that's a little softer than most slices you'd get on the streets of New York, but that's by design. The dough takes three days to make, as it's allowed to ferment and take on a texture that still captures those New York vibes. Reviews from some New Yorkers agree, saying that it's the ideal slice — from the char on the crust to the sweet sauce and the bite that the veggies retain. Customer favorites include the Spicy Pig, which features natural-casing pepperoni, Italian sausage, and — of course — jalapeños. Reviewers add that there are many mind-blowing pies to choose from, so do your research before you arrive to help keep the line moving.
(303) 442-2032
2675 13th St, Boulder, CO 80304
Home Slice Pizza — Multiple locations
Home Slice has several locations in Austin and Houston, and since opening its first spot in 2005, it has become the go-to place for New York-style pizza. Popular items include the 16- and 18-inch red pizzas, and it's the straightforward classics that have customers raving. It offers whole pies and slices, depending on the location. As if that weren't enough to win people over, it's also celebrated for its perfect thin crust-to-topping ratio that makes it foldable but not messy, and the perfect sauce that walks a line between savory and sweet.
The pepperoni, in particular, gets high marks for bringing all the flavor — and just the right amount of grease — to Texas. And when visitors say they came a second time instead of choosing another restaurant, you know there's something good going on. Hundreds upon hundreds of five-star reviews express a similar sentiment — that this pizza isn't just delicious, but authentic — and many say not to worry about the line out the door — you'll be in and out in no time.
Multiple locations
Zazas Pizzeria — Chicago, Illinois
That's right — we went there. It was a Chicago restaurant that made deep-dish pizza popular, but we went ahead and put a Chicago pizzeria on our list of the best places in the country for a New York-style pizza. And we're not just being rebels here because there are a ton of customers who agree that Zazas is where it's at. Zazas — along with its sister restaurant Nemec Brothers — opened with the goal of becoming a pizza destination, and it makes sense. With so many spots in the city doing standout deep-dish pies, you're going to want something different every so often.
Five-star reviews on Google and Yelp come not only from locals, but also from visitors who say they didn't expect to find stellar New York-style pizza in Chicago. New York transplants say this place takes them right back to the Big Apple. That's not to say there isn't some serious creativity going on here, as the menu includes items like a hot honey and pepperoni pie, bacon jam pie, and the NY Classic. The hot honey pie is the sort of thing you can smell just by thinking about it. The pizza's combination of cheeses, basil, pepperoni, and hot honey is lauded for being perfectly foldable, crispy, and juicy.
(773) 661-6389
3037 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria — Multiple locations
Brooklyn Bros. is a Washington state favorite, and even though you can't get much farther from New York, the flavors are right out of Times Square. It has locations in Mill Creek, Mukilteo, and Everett, and has been serving up signature pies — including The Hudson, The Bowery, and The Village Margherita — since 2006.
There's more on the menu than just pizza, but it's the pizza that gets the most customer shoutouts. Many are shocked to find a place on the West Coast serving up that distinctive thin-yet-foldable crust with the right amount of char. Some longtime New Yorkers say this spot is not to be missed. There are a lot of mistakes that chains make when trying to put out New York-style pizza, and the customers have spoken: Brooklyn Bros. isn't making a single one.
Multiple locations
Esco's New York Style Pizza — Los Angeles, California
There's a very good reason why Esco's New York Style Pizza has a ton of fans. It's helmed by native New Yorker Esteban "Esco" Gutierrez, who grew up working in his family's Manhattan pizzeria. When he headed west, he brought the idea — and the pizza — with him, and he's now at the head of a popular Los Angeles joint that gets rave reviews for its combination of creativity and authenticity.
Plenty of other former New Yorkers have taken to Yelp to say that Gutierrez is getting it right in more ways than one. In addition to the giant, foldable slices, late-night hours, and perfect garlic knots on the side, Esco's is lauded for being the friendly kind of neighborhood pizza place that non-New Yorkers might think is just something they see on TV. It's the spot that Los Angeles needed, and it's pizza made the way that only a native New Yorker could manage.
(424) 428-2826
4972 West Pico Blvd #101, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Pizza Thief — Multiple locations
Making it in Portland is tough. Many restaurants are vying for the title of Portland's best, and there are a number of weird, quirky, and funky restaurants in this equally offbeat Oregon city. Pizza Thief, which has two locations in Portland, manages to stand out from the crowd — and that starts with its story. The founders grew up getting their pizza fix by stealing from local pizzerias. As adults, they decided to make it official and opened the restaurant, which serves New York-inspired pies on sourdough crusts.
That crust gets mentioned often by reviewers, and fans of this style of pizza know that the crust is the foundation of the entire pie. Customers also claim the out-of-the-way location just adds to the charm. It's a go-to spot for locals who are quick to point out that the focaccia is just as good as the New York-style pizza — some Canadians even say it's worth crossing the border for.
Multiple locations
Pizza Wagon of Brooklyn — Sherman Oaks, California
For anyone wondering why Pizza Wagon of Brooklyn is making such highly regarded New York-style pizza, it's because it really is legitimate New York pizza ... kind of. The original Pizza Wagon opened in Brooklyn and, decades later, the second-generation family owner pulled up roots and relocated to California. This place doesn't have much of a social media presence, but it doesn't seem like it needs to.
Pages upon pages of five-star reviews from delivery sites are filled with customers who say this is the perfect New York slice — and one they never expected to get all the way in California. When it comes to New York pizza, it's the standard, straightforward cheese that a place needs to get right — and this spot certainly does. It also gets a lot of positive feedback for offering vegan cheese. Turns out that you can, in fact, take the pizza out of New York after all.
(818) 616-1492
14522 ½ Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Methodology
There are a lot of great pizza places in NYC offering cheap eats, but it turns out that you don't necessarily have to go to the city to get some outstanding New York-style pizza. In order to put together a list of some of the best places outside of New York to get your fix, we started by heading to Reddit to see what present and former New Yorkers had to say about the places they'd found.
Then, we headed to review sites and looked at what people were saying about the quality of the crust and key attributes like foldability, the ability to stand up to toppings, slice size (and selling pizza by the slice), texture, and quality of the sauce. We also added extra weight to reviews from native New Yorkers, and to the pizza places that had people going back for seconds.