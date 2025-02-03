22 Best Bars In New Orleans

There aren't many cities in America that have a reputation for drinking quite like New Orleans. Regardless of whether it's Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, or an ordinary sunny weekend, the Crescent City tosses 'em back. Naturally, there are a lot of bars, taverns, pubs, and dives to quench this insatiable thirst. That's partly the fun of imbibing here: There are so many different types of places to drink. From historic houses turned into seedy stops to unassuming establishments that have won international acclaim, there are more unique and original-to-New Orleans cocktails than you can cover in a single trip.

When it comes to the best bars in New Orleans, there are some things to consider. First, do the locals like it? This seems incredibly subjective, but the folks down here know excellence. Second comes the bar program. Does the bar in question have an exceptional wine list, a unique approach to cocktail theory, or a refusal to scalp you on an ice-cold domestic? For some, a "best bar" is going to be divey. For others, it takes a serious approach to the craft of cultivating vino selections or developing cocktail recipes. I've done my best to include a mix of both. As someone who spent nearly a decade living here, trust me when I say the best bars in New Orleans meet these criteria, and more.