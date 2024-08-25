14 James Beard-Nominated Cocktail Bars You Should Grab A Drink At
It's always a big deal when the James Beard nominations come out. The whole culinary industry is aflutter, foodie social media accounts blow up, and articles (like this one) come out left and right. But why the big hullabaloo? It's because James Beard — the chef, cookbook author, and television personality who played a pivotal role in shaping American cuisine in the middle of the last century — is an American institution, and the award set up to honor him in 1990 has taken on a life of its own.
The award, which spans several categories, including food writing, best chef, and outstanding bar program, is one of the most prestigious accolades anyone could earn in the culinary world. Being nominated for a James Beard Award suggests an establishment can "show exceptional talent and creativity in their craft and commendable leadership among their colleagues and peers," as the website states, highlighting that the foundation prioritizes sustainable practices and an ethical food community. These values are no different for the bar category.
A James Beard-nominated bar is not going to be a bad bar. But since you (probably) can't try them all, I've put together a list of some of our favorites, focusing on the cocktail bar category and basing the selection on personal experience and the amounts of accolades coming from other reputable review sources.
Double Chicken Please in New York City
When a bar in New York City has won a James Beard Award and has been featured as the 50 Best Bars list's top bar in North America for 2023, such as Double Chicken Please, you can reasonably expect that it's not going to be easy to get in. Indeed, walk by on any given day of the week, and you will find a considerably long line out the door. It is possible to reserve a spot on Resy for parties of six people or less, but realistically, only a small number of tables is available this way, as 70% of capacity is dedicated to walk-ins.
But if you do decide to weather the elements and wait outside for your turn, rain or shine, you won't be disappointed in the craft cocktails on offer, as long as you don't mistake the drink menu for the food menu. In fact, signature cocktails are named after popular dishes, like the Waldorf salad, which can confusingly be found in what's dubbed the appetizer section and is made with two types of whiskey, apple, celery, ginger ale, and walnut bitters. The French toast, found under desserts, is made with vodka, roasted barley, and the ingredient list of an actual French toast.
But don't worry — there is also actual food, mainly in the form of delicious chicken sandwiches. You may even want to double that order.
(646) 678-5452
115 Allen St., New York, NY 10002
Café La Trova in Miami
Part of the charm of this spot in Little Havana is that, alongside your stellar cocktails made under the supervision of legendary bartender Julio Cabrera, you can also sample the high-end takes on classic cuisine by celebrity chef Michelle Bernstein, all while listening to live music. Café La Trova, a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist, offers a genuine party atmosphere, with a bustling vibe and patrons who are not shy about busting a move here and there. This is not the place to go for a quiet evening or if you want to hear your date clearly, but that's okay — there are plenty of other places for that.
Aside from the music and dancing, the key to a good night here is to indulge in as many cocktails and small plates as you can. According to the website, the award winner is the Buenavista, made with gin, cucumber, mint, elderflower liqueur, lime juice, and sugar, and you can't go wrong with that. But if you want something more tropical to go with the Little Havana vibe, El Guayabero, made with tequila, guava marmalade, spicy agave syrup, and lime juice, is tasty and balanced.
For a bite, head straight to the empanada section and order the Cuban. It may just be the best Cuban sandwich experience in all of Miami.
(786) 615-4379
971 SW 8th St., Miami, FL 33130
Trick Dog in San Francisco
A semifinalist for the 2023 outstanding bar program, Trick Dog stands out not only for its excellent craft cocktails but also for its revolving themes, which change every few months. At the time of writing, for instance, it seems to be engaging in a tiki bar theme with cocktails such as the Adventure Galley, featuring two types of rum, green curry, coconut, avocado, lime, and pineapple.
But don't let the tiki vibe fool you. This bar takes its drinks seriously, and anything resembling a piña colada is going to be head and shoulders above any piña colada you've ever had before. Indeed, previous themes have fallen anywhere from the kookie to the sophisticated, including horoscope-themed drinks and cocktails designed to resemble Pantone colors. But whatever you do, leave some room for the food, especially in the hot dog department. Unsurprisingly, there are no tricks when it comes to the dogs.
(415) 471-2999
3010 20th St., San Francisco, CA 94110
Dante in New York
Just because this bar has been around for over a century doesn't mean it's lost its touch. Quite the contrary. After an ownership change in 2015, Dante — which started life on MacDougal Street as an Italian cafe back in 1915 — went on to earn the accolade of No. 1 on the list of the World's Best Bars in 2019. Since then, it became a 2023 semifinalist for the James Beard Awards in the outstanding bar program category.
But Dante has more to offer than outstanding cocktails. It has a rich history of attracting talented artists of all ilk, including actors like Al Pacino and Alec Baldwin, writers like Ernest Hemingway, and musicians like Patti Smith. For this historic vibe, head to the original location on MacDougal Street — though you can also find great cocktails at a newer location in the West Village that opened in 2020. You will see that the Italian roots are maintained throughout the cocktail menu, which offers plenty of variations on classic Italian drinks such as Dante's Garibaldi, with Campari and orange juice, or the Campari shakerato, with Campari and orange bitters.
Multiple locations in New York City
Courtland Club in Providence
Providence, Rhode Island, often gets overlooked in the national restaurant and bar conversation. But between being a port city as well as the home of Brown University and Providence College, it has plenty to offer in the culinary and drink department. That's where Courtland Club comes in, a 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist. If it weren't for the music, approaching this live jazz joint might feel like you're trying to walk into someone's living room. Indeed, the bar is located off the beaten track in a largely residential neighborhood, but don't let that fool you.
The bar is fully functional, and it even serves a cocktail for dogs — the Dogtail is made with pumpkin, chicken broth, and water, and it's served with an ice cube in the shape of a tennis ball. Humans can try the monthly zodiac cocktail, which is currently the Leo, made with two types of rum, Aperol, pineapple, lemon, tobacco bitters, and gold dust. Aside from the pleasures of the drink, you can sip this one knowing that $1 from the proceeds will go to a charity called Amos House, which combats oppression and homelessness.
(401) 227-9300
51 Courtland St., Providence, RI 02909
Drastic Measures in Shawnee
Suburban Kansas might not be the first place you think to look when going in search of a world-class cocktail bar. Yet, that is where you will find Drastic Measures, a 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist located in Shawnee, just outside Kansas City, Kansas. In fact, this place is more of a cocktail bar than most, given that you couldn't even order a beer or wine if you wanted to, since it doesn't serve them.
Instead, go for the Kill Bill, a refreshing blend of tequila, ginger, Thai chile, pineapple, and lemon; or, try the equally invigorating Cactus Zach, made with hibiscus, prickly pear, mezcal, watermelon, amaro, aloe, and lemon. The focus on excellent cocktails is probably aided by the fact that the bar is small and can't accommodate more than 45 people at a time, keeping the crowd manageable for the bartenders. The bonus of this situation is that you can also enjoy a comfortable laid-back atmosphere.
5817 Nieman Road, Shawnee, KS 66203
Jewel of the South in New Orleans
This full-service restaurant, a 2024 James Beard semifinalist, offers up some tasty morsels — but the cocktail menu is where it truly shines. The program at Jewel of the South in New Orleans is under the supervision of co-owner and bartender Chris Hannah, who was named bartender of the year in 2022 by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation.
Some top creations from the bar include the Harlequin, made with cachaça, rum, pink peppercorn cantaloupe cordial, and lime; the Righteous Harlot, featuring vodka, dragon fruit cordial, St. Germain, and sparkling wine; or the signature brandy crusta, with cognac, curacao, lemon, Luxardo Maraschino, and Angostura Bitters. Sip these in the charming 19th-century Creole cottage in which the restaurant is located. It just so happens to also be the among the spots where the first cocktails were served in New Orleans, kicking off a long and beloved tradition.
(504) 265-8816
1026 Saint Louis St., New Orleans, LA 70112
Maison Premiere in New York
Maison Premiere was a Williamsburg institution long before it won the James Beard Award in the bar category back in 2016 (it was also previously nominated twice). Founded in 2011, it made a name for itself by providing a New Orleans-style bar in the heart of Brooklyn, going so far as to build an absinthe drip designed like the one at the Olde Absinthe House in Nola. The whole French Quarter vibe is topped off with a marble bar, a lively atmosphere, and a French bistro decor complete with wooden floors and bistro chairs.
The bar claims to offer the largest selection of absinthe in the U.S., but it doesn't stop there. It also has a menu section dedicated to juleps and a series of inventive and cleverly named cocktails, like the Don't Give Up The Ship, with Neversink reserve gin, curaçao, Eda Rhyne Fernet, and vermouth. In 2023, Maison Premiere even expanded its cocktail book. But whatever you choose to drink, don't forget to order a few oysters on the half shell.
(347) 889-5710
298 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249
Little Rituals in Phoenix
Phoenix's Little Rituals, a 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist, sounds like the perfect name for a cocktail bar, and the place meets expectations at every turn. Cocktails are tasty and fun and also come with witty titles like the Ponzi Scheme, which is made with saffron bitters, marigold-infused Eagle Rare, Benedictine liqueur, and Amaro Montenegro. Or, try the Curb Appeal, which features gin, vodka, sugar snap peas, nori vermouth, French melon, yuzu, kiwi, and shiso.
The food menu is equally intriguing, with fresh locally baked bread to accompany a slew of items that use ingredients that are almost as unique as those found in the cocktails, like spicy ponzu ketchup on fries or coconut jam on ube cinnamon buns. All of this can be consumed in a lively and welcoming atmosphere that is replete with a stunning view of the city through floor-to-ceiling windows and a showstopping chandelier.
(602) 603-2050
132 S. Central Ave., 4th Floor, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Meteor in Minneapolis
As a 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist, Meteor seems to be the perfect spot for those who dislike the typical ambiance of a cocktail bar. Indeed, with its industrial look and grungy feel, it appears to be more like a dive bar than a sophisticated purveyor of mixed drinks. But the truth is that it is both -– here, you can just as easily order a boilermaker and a classic frank hot dog as a Kaleidoscope (made with calvados, grapefruit, ginger, lime, tamarind, and soda) or the Meteor dog with kimchi mayo and crispy and green onions. The place is the embodiment of the hi-lo culture, and it has something for everyone.
In line with a national trend of young people consuming less alcohol overall, Meteor also caters to non-alcohol drinkers in an interesting way –- that is to say, it doesn't just offer some lame non-alcoholic beer one of the beer giants has marketed as an afterthought. Instead, you can find a tasty NoGoRoni, featuring a gin alternative, proxy vermouth, and red bitter. Or, try a strawberry jammer, made with salted strawberry, Barry's Irish tea, lemon, and rice vinegar.
(612) 886-2483
2027 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis, MN 55411
Service Bar in Washington, D.C.
As far as accolades go, Service Bar could hardly do better. In addition to being a semifinalist for the 2024 James Beard Awards, it also made the 50 Best Bars of North America list in both 2022 and 2023 and was, respectively, a finalist and winner in 2023 for the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation and the Rammy Awards. And this bar has the service and cocktails to show for it. Cocktails are prepared using house-made concoctions and involve unusual ingredients like heirloom carrots (found in the heirloom carrot margarita) or cardamom tinctures (featured in the Griselda Blanco).
The bar also offers more approachable cocktails that you might see anywhere, except it prepares them in a way that is especially well-balanced. Examples include the old-fashioned daiquiri or the pisco punch. Another familiar but exceptional item would be the crowd-pleasing fried chicken.
(202) 462-7232
926 U St. NW, Washington, DC 20001
Bar Leather Apron in Honolulu
Bar Leather Apron won the James Beard Award for outstanding bar program in 2023 after years of being a semifinalist. There is a good reason for this. First of all, the bar is said to be home to Honolulu's largest whiskey collection, which goes quite well with the warm caramel tones evoked by the decor — complete with wooden accents and leather seating (plus the leather aprons, of course).
If whiskey is not your thing, consider ordering the E Ho'o Pau mai tai, which is served under a glass bell and comes infused with kiawe wood smoke, which Hawaiians often use in cooking. The other cocktails on the list are no less inventive, as evidenced by the use of a wide range of ingredients to create interesting and balanced flavors. In some cases, you might not even recognize most of the ingredients in a cocktail, but that is all the more reason to try it.
745 Fort St., Ste. #127A, Honolulu, HI 96813
Anvil Bar & Refuge in Houston
If you want a good cocktail in Houston, the consensus seems to be to head to Anvil Bar & Refuge, where a critical mass of the city's best mixologists appears to have congregated. This is likely why, as a semifinalist for the James Beard Awards in 2017, this spot is still going strong.
Another perk of this place is that there is a lot to choose from. Aside from the seasonal cocktails using seasonal ingredients — such as the cruise control with dry gin, sweet karoline blackberry, lemon, and sparkling rosé — you can also order from a list of 100 classics. Indeed, the bartenders here can whip you up pretty much anything you can think of. Aside from the talent and techniques, which are available here in spades, the bar always has a long list of spirits and mixers on hand, ready to be transformed into a modern classic cocktail or something snazzier, such as a gimlet in the first instance, or a Bohemia, with Mexican gin, blanc vermouth, and honeysuckle in the second.
1424 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006
Bar Goto in New York
This popular Lower East Side bar has been going strong ever since it opened in 2015, including when it reached semifinalist status for the James Beard Awards in 2018 and opened a second location in Brooklyn two years later. But as popular as it is –- with pretty much any type of crowd, including first dates and solo bookworms -– it remains a pretty quiet spot, where it's easy to have a conversation with your partner or even with the people at the next table.
Whatever your intentions are, Bar Goto might be just what you need to start out your night or finish with a nightcap at the end. Try the Ume Paloma, with tequila, Wakayama Plum, grapefruit, soda, and sea salt to get your started, or a Whiskey Highball with the house Japanese whiskey to cool things down. Although this place was all the rage when it first opened, its popularity has now evened out to the point where it's usually not hard to find a comfy seat to sample the delicate cocktails and Japanese bites. You may even end up here one evening after trying and failing to get into Double Chicken Please, which is just around the corner. But as soon as you try its offerings, you'll know that Bar Goto is nobody's second choice.
245 Eldridge St., New York, NY 10002
Methodology
The bars on this list were selected based first and foremost on whether they are or have been James Beard Award nominees in the recent past. The second main criterion was that these establishments were specifically cocktail bars. Finally, my own personal experience at some of these locations, including Maison Premiere, Double Chicken Please, and Bar Goto, was taken into consideration alongside other accolades and positive reviews each bar has received, including local media outlets extolling the virtues of their favorite nearby cocktail bars.