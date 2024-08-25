14 James Beard-Nominated Cocktail Bars You Should Grab A Drink At

It's always a big deal when the James Beard nominations come out. The whole culinary industry is aflutter, foodie social media accounts blow up, and articles (like this one) come out left and right. But why the big hullabaloo? It's because James Beard — the chef, cookbook author, and television personality who played a pivotal role in shaping American cuisine in the middle of the last century — is an American institution, and the award set up to honor him in 1990 has taken on a life of its own.

The award, which spans several categories, including food writing, best chef, and outstanding bar program, is one of the most prestigious accolades anyone could earn in the culinary world. Being nominated for a James Beard Award suggests an establishment can "show exceptional talent and creativity in their craft and commendable leadership among their colleagues and peers," as the website states, highlighting that the foundation prioritizes sustainable practices and an ethical food community. These values are no different for the bar category.

A James Beard-nominated bar is not going to be a bad bar. But since you (probably) can't try them all, I've put together a list of some of our favorites, focusing on the cocktail bar category and basing the selection on personal experience and the amounts of accolades coming from other reputable review sources.