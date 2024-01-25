James Beard Announces Its 2024 Restaurant And Chef Awards Semifinalists

The culinary world is abuzz as the James Beard Foundation has released its 2024 list of semifinalists for its annual slate of awards, the food world's version of the Oscars. With categories for individual chefs, restaurants, and restaurateurs, the James Beard Awards recognize talent, craftsmanship, and attention to detail in food, but also beverage programs and FOH service.

All eyes are, of course, on the names for this year's Outstanding Chef award. The crowd is diverse and spans the nation covering far-flung cuisines. Sylvan Mishima Brackett of the Japanese restaurant Rintaro in San Francisco is on the list. Brackett spent time as the creative director of the venerable Chez Panisse before opening his antique-filled restaurant. The izakaya is just as much an homage to Brackett's heritage and culture as it is a spot for crafted, but approachable Japanese cuisine. Meanwhile, the flavors of Spain and Portugal are featured on the menu of Milwaukee's Amilinda, where chef Gregory León serves up dishes like squid salad with fennel puree and duck rice with dried apricots.

Just making their names in the business, emerging chefs are also recognized. Chef Zubair Mohajir offers up an eight-course tasting menu of South Indian fare at Chicago's The Coach House. And in Philadelphia, chef Yun Fuentes' Bolo is a bastion of Latin American flavors serving oxtail croquettes and an array of pinchos.