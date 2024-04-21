21 Best Spots For A Cuban Sandwich Across The US

The Cuban sandwich, with its fluffy bread layered with ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, is a culinary behemoth that's become a veritable American classic. Despite its reliance on imported ingredients (as the Swiss cheese component makes abundantly clear), this sandwich did, indeed, originate in Cuba, as the name implies.

It appealed to American palates so completely that it was quickly adopted by Florida starting in the late 1800s, when the first of many great waves of Cuban immigrants started to arrive. Over time, it evolved from the initial mixto sandwich into something quite specific, especially in Tampa and Miami, with each city developing its own version. Both have now spread widely across the U.S., allowing us to sample this creation from coast to coast.

So let's take a look at where you can get a great Cuban sandwich, not only in Miami and Tampa, but from sea to shining sea. Our list is based on a combination of my own personal experience, careful perusal of professional sandwich shop and restaurant reviews, and guidance from the almighty Google reviews.