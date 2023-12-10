The Difference Between Cuban Sandwiches And Medianoches Is All In The Bread

If you love a Cuban sandwich, the idea of making one differently might beg the question, "Why?" But it has a close cousin, medianoches, that should have you rethinking that attitude — and all it takes is some different bread. It's amazing that for a food literally defined by bread, it's what's in between the slices that usually makes a sandwich. When you order a Cuban what you expect is that unique and perfectly balanced flavor of roasted pork and sweeter ham, with tangy mustard, sharp pickles, and melty cheese. The bread it's all pressed between doesn't seem unimportant, but it's not what makes a Cuban, right? Well, a medianoches sandwich shows just how wrong ignoring the bread can be.

Cuban sandwiches are usually made with a fluffy, slightly crusty Cuban-style white bread, not all that different from a sub roll. A medianoches takes exactly the same fillings of a Cuban, but swaps out that bread for a softer type known as "pan suave." This pan suave bread is eggier and more sugary, which adds an extra richness and sweetness to the sandwich. The softer texture of the bread makes for a distinct eating experience, and the extra flavors bring the normal ingredients of a Cubano to the next level. It's also pressed on a griddle, so the added sugar means it browns more and the crust crisps up better.