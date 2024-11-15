3 Easy Ways To Elevate The Flavors Of A Classic Hot Toddy

A classic hot toddy combines whiskey, lemon juice, honey, and hot water. This simple sipper is a prime example of the "greater than the sum of its parts" phenomenon. Something magical happens in that mug, bringing together a seemingly straightforward quartet of ingredients into a cozy, warming masterpiece. But, for gourmands thirsty for a little variety, there are three quick ways to take your hot toddy to the next level.

This tip comes from award-winning mixologist Derek Crow, Lead Bartender at Bar Zazu in Resorts World Las Vegas. The best way to give your go-to warm-up a little customized flair, says Crow, is to incorporate subtle variations on the cocktail's existing ingredients: Experiment with different honeys, use rye whiskey instead of bourbon, and amp up the warming spices with a cinnamon stirring stick.

"I would recommend playing with the honey that you use for the Hot Toddy," Crow says. "There are a lot of orange blossom and other flavored honeys that can really turn up the flavor in the drink." Indeed, supermarkets, specialty gourmet grocery stores, and online retailers carry a kaleidoscope of different types of honey, from citrusy orange blossom honey to floral wildflower honey, mineral-rich manuka honey, vanilla-forward acacia honey, bitter clover honey, naturally sweet tupelo honey, or earthy dandelion honey, among others, each of which will lend its own nuanced flavor note to your toddy.

