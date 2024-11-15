3 Easy Ways To Elevate The Flavors Of A Classic Hot Toddy
A classic hot toddy combines whiskey, lemon juice, honey, and hot water. This simple sipper is a prime example of the "greater than the sum of its parts" phenomenon. Something magical happens in that mug, bringing together a seemingly straightforward quartet of ingredients into a cozy, warming masterpiece. But, for gourmands thirsty for a little variety, there are three quick ways to take your hot toddy to the next level.
This tip comes from award-winning mixologist Derek Crow, Lead Bartender at Bar Zazu in Resorts World Las Vegas. The best way to give your go-to warm-up a little customized flair, says Crow, is to incorporate subtle variations on the cocktail's existing ingredients: Experiment with different honeys, use rye whiskey instead of bourbon, and amp up the warming spices with a cinnamon stirring stick.
"I would recommend playing with the honey that you use for the Hot Toddy," Crow says. "There are a lot of orange blossom and other flavored honeys that can really turn up the flavor in the drink." Indeed, supermarkets, specialty gourmet grocery stores, and online retailers carry a kaleidoscope of different types of honey, from citrusy orange blossom honey to floral wildflower honey, mineral-rich manuka honey, vanilla-forward acacia honey, bitter clover honey, naturally sweet tupelo honey, or earthy dandelion honey, among others, each of which will lend its own nuanced flavor note to your toddy.
Swap the bourbon for rye and add a cinnamon stirring stick
Now that we've addressed the honey situation, Derek Crow places emphasis on the spirit. "In addition," he says, "substituting the bourbon for a rye whiskey, that has more of a spice, can elevate the flavor." The pepperiness of rye would pair especially well with the acidity of the lemon. Thirsty for a liquor rec? We have a roundup of our 10 favorite whiskeys for a hot toddy.
Crow's third move focuses on a garnish. "Using a cinnamon stick can really shine through and complement the honey and lemon to create a unique balance," Crow says. "It's a very subtle addition to the cocktail, but the beauty of the Hot Toddy is its simplicity." We also like crafting our hot toddies with apple cider, which would pair extra well beside the flavor of a spiced cinnamon stirring stick.
With one or all three of these tips, your classic hot toddy can serve as the base for countless different warming drinks this holiday season. Plus, in moderation, hot toddies can even help ease a sore throat or relieve cold and flu symptoms, as if we needed another reason to keep this versatile sipper around all winter long.