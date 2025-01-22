13 Restaurants That Were Once Frequented By Ernest Hemingway

Ernest Hemingway's life story reads like a ridiculously exaggerated and definitely fictional story created by a fan-fic writer who threw everything at the page, including the kitchen sink. From growing up in Chicago to being a World War I ambulance driver, then a reporter who traveled the world and was on the front lines of the Spanish Civil War, it's wild stuff. Somewhere along the way, he found time to write some of the greatest fictional works in American history, which is enough to make anyone feel their accomplishments seem insignificant.

Advertisement

Along the way, Hemingway became renowned for his appetite: for adventure, for fame (and privacy), and for the finest foods and drinks in the world. No matter where he lived at any given time, Hemingway had his favorite haunts. Many you can still visit today, and many also pay tribute to this most illustrious of regulars.

In "A Moveable Feast," Hemingway wrote about how a restaurant, bar, or cafe is about much more than just food: They're places where people can go to be a part of something much bigger, older, and more all-encompassing than themselves, and sometimes, they become a part of history.

The following article includes a brief reference to suicide.