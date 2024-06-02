We Have New Orleans To Thank For The World Of Blackened Food

We have New Orleans to thank for so many things food-related. The Crescent City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse food anywhere in the world, and while it works hard to maintain its place in the ever-evolving culinary landscape, New Orleans values its roots. Cajun and Creole food can still be found on most street corners in some form. Po-boys, red beans and rice, and jambalaya are all iconic dishes that grace menus across the city. But another type of food that originated in New Orleans became such a trend in the 1980s and '90s that restaurants across America began serving it, and folks were trying their hand at home recipes. We're referring to blackening, and it's as popular a cooking technique today as it was when chef Paul Prudhomme popularized it more than four decades ago.

Blackened food shouldn't be equated with charred food. Blackened as a culinary term refers to food (typically fish, chicken, and seafood) that's covered liberally with spices and cooked at a very high temperature. Paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, cayenne, and black pepper are staple ingredients in blackening seasoning. In addition to adding distinct flavor, these spices become seared, resulting in a rich, toasted coating that brings out the distinct piquant of Cajun food. The blackening process mimics the grilling process, and that's exactly what Prudhomme set out to do when he unveiled his blackened redfish in 1980.