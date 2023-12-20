Drink Your Next Daiquiri Cocktail Like Ernest Hemingway With A Few Simple Tweaks

You might take your cocktail advice from a professional bartender, but it might be better to get your knowledge from a professional drinker like Ernest Hemingway. There is no shortage of big drinkers in the literary world, yet even among that illustrious crowd, Hemingway's name is probably most closely associated with alcohol. He's famous for frequenting bars from Cuba to Idaho, downing ultra-dry martinis and copious amounts of Champagne alongside drinking buddies like F. Scott Fitzgerald and Pablo Picasso. He even had the bar at the Ritz in Paris named in his honor. It's not a lifestyle we'd recommend, but you can't deny the man's expertise. And there is no drink more associated with Hemingway than the daiquiri, that classic blend of rum, lime, and sugar that he downed during long trips to Havana. In fact, he even has his own daiquiri variation named after him.

Hemingway took his daiquiris sans sugar due to a rare inherited disease that made him susceptible to diabetes. This started as just a double order of rum and lime, but eventually, a new bartender named Antonio Meilan created a variation that played to his palate. Meilan kept the white rum, cut back a bit on the lime juice, and added grapefruit juice and Maraschino liqueur, a dry, slightly bitter alcohol with the flavor of Marasca cherries. If you order one today it will often include simple syrup as well to balance out the taste for people with a less harsh palate than Hemingway.