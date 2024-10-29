7 Sherry Wines, Ranked

Sherry is one of a handful of wines that incite a knee-jerk reaction. Associations with Grandma's liquor cabinet or Wild West saloons have kept this wine from the spotlight for decades. But sherry is experiencing a buzzy, beautiful new era as the fortified wine crops up across wine lists and cocktail menus nationwide. But if you want to enjoy sherry at home by investing in a bottle, you may still be wondering where to start. To help navigate this peculiar beverage, we tested and ranked seven sherry wines.

I myself am a deeply devoted sherry drinker. It's the perfect choice when all the other items on a drink list are overpriced (for example, the popular NYC spot Dante sells its cocktails for sometimes over $20, but you can enjoy the historic ambiance over a glass of sherry for only $8), and tastes great alone or with light bites. To create this list, I visited the sherry section at Astor Wines & Spirits, an expansive and historic wine shop in Manhattan's Greenwich Village.

The sherries selected on this list were chosen for two particular reasons. First, I wanted the bottles to all be reasonably priced. Each on the list costs under $20, because unless you're a sherry connoisseur, it's hard to justify a higher per-bottle price point. Additionally, I chose several types of sherry, including amontillado and manzanilla, to give insight into multiple varieties of sherry styles. Thus, each wine was smelled and tasted, resulting in this ranking of sherry wines.

