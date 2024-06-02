The Salty Topping For Your Pasta That Gives A Bold Blast Of Flavor

While pasta is glorious in any form, there are simple ways to take this universal favorite to new heights. Try adding a new layer of complexity to your next pasta dish by topping it with olives. It doesn't even have to be tapenade per se, but simply olives in whatever form tastes the most appealing to you. Olives make an excellent pasta topping because of their briny salt content and variety of flavors ranging from mild to extra tangy. Whatever olive type you choose, there are many different pasta options to pair them with.

Why does this flavor combo work? When starting with a dish of plain pasta, the addition of olives to a typical butter, olive oil, and parmesan cheese topping brings more robust and savory flavor into play. In fact, Kalamata olives can be used as a plant-based substitute for sardines because of their saltiness and meaty, chewy texture, which goes to show the versatility at hand. Whether going heavily acidic with lemon juice and capers or taking a more subdued route with earthy herbs, the sky's the limit for olive pasta.