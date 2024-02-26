How To Use Kalamata Olives As A Plant-Based Substitute For Sardines

As vegetarian and vegan lifestyles continue to grow, so, too, does the evolution of plant-based meat, fish, and dairy substitutes. While the plant-based meat industry encompasses countless brands of meatless burgers, faux bacon, yogurts, cheese, and sausage with elaborate lists of ingredients, there are plenty of natural, single-ingredient alternatives. A case in point is the Kalamata olive swap for sardines.

A globally beloved Mediterranean staple, Kalamata olives provide an intense burst of salty umami flavor and a chewy, meaty texture. While the umami flavor errs more on the earthy, red-meat end of the spectrum, their salty and umami-forward profile mirrors that of sardines perfectly. Furthermore, the Mediterranean is not only the birthplace of Kalamata olives, but it's also where canned sardines were first popularized. The overlapping origins of the two ingredients facilitate the swap as sardines and Kalamata olives are both common additions to dozens of Mediterranean recipes, sometimes in tandem.

As a substitute for sardines, Kalamata olives provide a hefty, chewy texture that you can use to replace large pieces of fish. You can also break the olives down into a diced tapenade to stir into sauces or oils the same way that you can mash canned sardines into them. Kalamata olives are preserved in brine, which might be saltier than oil-packed sardines. Consequently, you can temper their saltiness by blending them with olive oil or butter and a squeeze of lemon juice. You can also use a smaller proportion of Kalamata olives to sardines when making the swap.