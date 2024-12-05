Make Your Own Furikake For An Infinitely Customizable Seasoning

Furikake — the Japanese seasoning with a traditional base of sesame seeds, fish flakes, dried seaweed, and salt — started off as a means to combat malnutrition but has now reached mainstream status thanks to its intense umami flavor. Anyone who has been a longtime customer at an Asian grocer knows that there are dozens of brands available on the market (perhaps an overwhelming amount to furikake novices stumbling across their first aisle devoted to the condiment). But one of the benefits of its straightforward list of ingredients is that the blend is incredibly easy to make, giving home cooks the freedom to modify components and create a complementary topping to a wide variety of snacks and meals.

Advertisement

To create your own supply, most recipes recommend that you start by heating, on low, the key liquid components: soy sauce, mirin, and sake along with a teaspoon or so of sugar and a pinch of salt. After the sugar has melted, add tissue paper-thin bonito flake shavings to the pan and let the liquids cook out (be sure to stir often). Finally, thoroughly mix in the sesame seeds and nori. Once you're ready to begin customizing, you can incorporate a range of desiccated fish (salmon, cod, sardines), dried wasabi, matcha, or yuzu. Just keep in mind that the base is already salty, so don't turn the mixture into a brine bomb with other overly salty components.