Use Furikake To Replicate The Classic Sushi Taste In California Roll Bowls

If you are a sushi lover, then you need to try out this California Roll Bowl recipe, courtesy of Tasting Table recipe developer Hayley MacLean. The dish takes everything you love about California rolls and turns it into a bowl format. It's the perfect option if you love sushi but find it a bit messy to eat.

MacLean shares, "What I think is so great about this recipe is that it encapsulates all the wonderful flavors of a classic Cali roll, but in a much heartier meal. With every bite you get a different combination of ingredients, keeping this dish so fun and tasty!" One of the key ingredients to achieving this is furikake, a type of Japanese seasoning. It may seem like just a small part of the overall meal — it is just the seasoning after all — but it packs a big flavor that makes a notable difference in the overall taste.