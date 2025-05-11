14 Restaurants That Are The Birthplace Of Iconic Dishes

Although lobster has long been enjoyed on the New England coast, the "Encyclopedia of American Food and Drink" states that the lobster roll "may well have originated" at Perry's Restaurant in Connecticut. Owner Harry Perry was said to have made the seafood sandwich for regular diner Ted Haley in the 1920s. It was quickly a hit, and the Milford institution celebrated the success by proudly hanging a sign from 1927 to 1977 that read, "Home of the Famous Lobster Roll."

The hot sandwich consists solely of lobster, warm butter, and a crusty bun. This method is designated the Connecticut-style lobster roll to differentiate it from the newer versions that have since emerged. For example, the Maine-style lobster roll is served cold and is essentially a seafood salad on bread. This sandwich, made with lobster, mayonnaise, herbs, and lemon juice, has murky origins. However, its mid-century emergence seems to coincide with both the establishment of interstate highways and the Maine Lobster Festival, both of which supported the state's post-World War II tourism spike. Eyeing the potential business of wealthy cottage owners, the many lobster shacks that speckled Maine's coastline began attracting hungry beach-goers with the cold, ready-made sandwiches.

This creamier style of the lobster roll caught on and is now considered one of the most iconic dishes in the United States. Maine-style is often what people imagine when they think of lobster rolls, even though it's very different from the original, Connecticut-born sandwich. Perry's Restaurant is now shuttered, but its impact on New England cuisine is worthy of remembrance.