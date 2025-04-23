Without Prohibition, The Caesar Salad Wouldn't Be Nearly As Common In The US
The Prohibition was in effect in the United States from 1920 to 1933, and it's largely seen as having been unsuccessful — after all, there are plenty of little-known ways the Prohibition actually hurt the U.S. instead of helping it. But there are several positive things around today that were either invented or became popular during that time that can be considered wins. Many cocktails, for example, were developed because the subpar alcohol people were making in their own homes needed mixers to cover its unpleasant flavors; plus, the fun hidden-door speakeasies many love to frequent today were a necessity back then. Another timeless crowd-pleaser that sparked with Americans during the Prohibition? The Caesar salad.
What could a plate of dressed-up greens possibly have to do with a ban on booze? It's all thanks to a savvy entrepreneur. An Italian man named Cesare Cardini, who had moved to the U.S. and opened a restaurant in San Diego, California, relocated that business over the border to Tijuana, Mexico, in 1924 because he could serve alcohol there. Tijuana is only about 18 miles from San Diego, so Cardini's eatery, Caesar's, became a go-to for American citizens wanting to freely imbibe. The restaurant did such good business that Cardini ran out of food one night and didn't have enough ingredients for the menu's regular salad. He grabbed whatever was left and in neighboring stores: parmesan cheese, bread, romaine lettuce, eggs, lemons, and Worcestershire sauce. "Caesar's salad" quickly became a hit.
How the Caesar salad grew and evolved
While it was invented in a pinch, the Caesar salad became a staple at Cesare Cardini's restaurant, and it certainly helps a dish's reputation to feature at such a hot spot. Americans who frequented the venue brought a love of the salad across the border. When the Prohibition ended, Cardini returned to California and developed a set recipe for his salad's dressing, featuring parmesan, olive oil, wine vinegar, vegetable oil, egg, lemon juice, salt, garlic, and secret spices. He trademarked and began selling it, and the salad started popping up at other restaurants nationwide. Cardini's original Caesar salad differed a bit from the iconic version we know today, most noticeably in the form of using Worcestershire sauce instead of anchovies.
Today, many believe a Caesar salad is incomplete without anchovies, but there are many great swaps for anchovies in the salad that will still give you that umami flavor, and Cardini's Worcestershire sauce promises savory, just-salty-enough results, considering it has anchovies in it. Much of the dish does remain the same, though, when prepped traditionally — Cardini even had his servers prepare the salad tableside to add a little showmanship, a method that's still popular today. Of course, pro and home chefs alike have come up with all kinds of riffs on the classic Caesar salad recipe in more recent years, adding everything from chicken or shrimp to kale or crushed potato chips, but all that inspiration stems back to an Italian restaurant in Tijuana.