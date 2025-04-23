Without Prohibition, The Caesar Salad Wouldn't Be Nearly As Common In The US

The Prohibition was in effect in the United States from 1920 to 1933, and it's largely seen as having been unsuccessful — after all, there are plenty of little-known ways the Prohibition actually hurt the U.S. instead of helping it. But there are several positive things around today that were either invented or became popular during that time that can be considered wins. Many cocktails, for example, were developed because the subpar alcohol people were making in their own homes needed mixers to cover its unpleasant flavors; plus, the fun hidden-door speakeasies many love to frequent today were a necessity back then. Another timeless crowd-pleaser that sparked with Americans during the Prohibition? The Caesar salad.

What could a plate of dressed-up greens possibly have to do with a ban on booze? It's all thanks to a savvy entrepreneur. An Italian man named Cesare Cardini, who had moved to the U.S. and opened a restaurant in San Diego, California, relocated that business over the border to Tijuana, Mexico, in 1924 because he could serve alcohol there. Tijuana is only about 18 miles from San Diego, so Cardini's eatery, Caesar's, became a go-to for American citizens wanting to freely imbibe. The restaurant did such good business that Cardini ran out of food one night and didn't have enough ingredients for the menu's regular salad. He grabbed whatever was left and in neighboring stores: parmesan cheese, bread, romaine lettuce, eggs, lemons, and Worcestershire sauce. "Caesar's salad" quickly became a hit.