Your Caesar Salad Is Not Complete Without Anchovies. This Is The Best Type To Buy

Besides pineapple on pizza, there may not be another food combination as divisive as Caesar salad made with anchovies — a tiny fish that nonetheless packs a lot of flavor. But Caesar purists would have it no other way: Ruffle-edged ribs of romaine must be coated in a creamy dressing made with finely diced and then mashed anchovies. Scorn for these forage fish likely stems from a bad first impression; in other words, trying inferior, heavily salted varieties. So what type of anchovies should you purchase to make a Caesar dressing that doesn't come off as too brackish or fishy? We asked a chef for tips, who suggested looking for premium brands imported from the Mediterranean.

"Personally, I don't think a Caesar salad should even be called a Caesar if it does not have anchovies," Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Mo. and host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen, tells Tasting Table. He says, "Hand chopping with a fork and a wooden salad bowl is the only way I puree the anchovies. I prefer high-quality, olive oil-packed anchovy filets cured in salt. The best are anchovies from the Mediterranean, especially Spain (Cantabrian Sea), Italy, or France, renowned for their quality brands like Ortiz (Spain), Agostino Recca (Italy), or La Belle-Iloise from France."

You can source some of these brands online, like these Agostino Recca flat filet anchovies in olive oil, but they don't come cheap, so if you find them in a local speciality food shop it may be worth stocking up.

