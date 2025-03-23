11 Little-Known Ways Prohibition Hurt The US

Prohibition was a fascinating time in American history, and the effects of the 18th Amendment are still being felt today. Before we get into that, though, here's a little background. Prohibition was enacted in 1920 and repealed in 1933. Between those years, the manufacture and sale of alcohol were illegal, and the whole thing was largely the work of groups like the Anti-Saloon League and the Women's Christian Temperance Union, which grew out of the Protestant church.

The theory behind Prohibition was that all (or at least most) of the evils that befell humankind could be traced back to alcohol. Get rid of the alcohol, the thinking went, and people would be happier and healthier, and behaviors of domestic violence and crime would disappear. Did it work? Absolutely not. It turns out that people did not appreciate being told they couldn't have a drink, and the fallout was swift, immediately and permanently changing the country in a surprising number of ways.

There's a lot that's been written about the result of Prohibition, like the rise of organized crime built on the shoulders of bootleggers and rum runners. We've all heard about how Prohibition gave rise to people like Al Capone, but that's just scraping the surface. Some things that came out of the movement are arguably good — finger foods ruled the speakeasy scene, and we can't complain. But, there are plenty of less well-known ways that Prohibition did some serious damage to America's culture, food scene, and people.