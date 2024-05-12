The World's Oldest Operating Winery Is Over 1,000 Years Old

What goes around, comes around. That old idiom readily applies to the world's oldest operating winery. Established in 862 by Benedictine monks at Stavelot Abbey, Staffelter Hof has been producing wine for almost 12 centuries. Let that sink in for a moment. Almost 1,200 years ago, when the Stavelotians began producing wine, Charlemagne ruled most of Europe, vikings were just beginning to explore western horizons, and the monks at Stavelot Abbey had already been muddling through life without wine for about 200 years. To remedy the dire situation, the holy Roman emperor overseeing the territory in the ninth century gifted the monks a parcel of land on the banks of the Mosel River. They established a vineyard, began making wine, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The entire property, including the abbey and vineyards, operated under the authority of the church until it came under state control during the French Revolution. Peter Schneiders purchased the vineyards in 1805. The separate circa 651 Stavelot Abbey is open to the public as a museum and cultural center. More than a century later, Schneiders' descendants carry on the family winemaking tradition, producing a well-regarded range of rieslings in addition to a growing portfolio of natural wines. Remember what we said about what goes around, comes around? That's where Jan Matthias Klein comes into the picture. A seventh-generation descendant of Schneiders, Klein is bringing the winery back to its roots, producing wine the old fashioned way without additives or processing aids.