The Beginner's Guide To Wine In The Finger Lakes

When you think about American wine, there's a good chance that your mind first goes to California's Napa Valley, or Oregon's Willamette Valley. But there's more to America's wine landscape than what the West Coast has to offer. On the other side of the continent, one wine region is just starting to get the attention it absolutely deserves. The Finger Lakes wine region in New York state is centered around — you guessed it — a collection of lakes, 11 in total. And if you haven't had the opportunity to try wine from the Finger Lakes yet, you need to head to your local wine shop's American section ASAP.

As a certified wine professional, I've traveled to this region multiple times to taste the wines and gain a better understanding of the culture and terroir. To learn more about what makes the Finger Lakes so special, I also reached out to three notable figures in the region's wine scene: Christopher Bates, a master sommelier, chef, and owner of the region's Element Winery; Scott Osborn, the president and co-owner of Fox Run Vineyards; and Bob Madill, a board member of the New York Wine & Grape Foundation.

Whether you're just getting into wine or you're already an educated drinker, there's always more to learn about any region, including the Finger Lakes. Gaining a deeper understanding of this region's world-class wine scene can give you a better idea of the kinds of wines you might want to try once you're ready to dip your (metaphorical) toes into the Finger Lakes.

