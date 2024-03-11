Why Using Native Grapes Has Its Advantages In Winemaking

The country of production can often be a deciding factor when purchasing a bottle of wine. Perhaps you visited the area and can't stop dreaming about the dazzling vineyards, or maybe you're cooking French cuisine, and Bordeaux makes the perfect pairing. Whether or not your interest extends beyond imbibing, the context and history of wine coexist in every sip.

Although the history of winemaking has only recently been tracked to the Caucasus, many popular grapes we know today had their beginnings in what is now Europe. For example, classics like pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, and chardonnay come from France. As anyone with a taste for American wine knows, many of these grapes thrive stateside. Since the U.S. does not have native Vitis vinifera (the grape species traditionally used in winemaking), it makes sense that international varieties are commonly planted after decades of experimentation to find the best match between land and vine.

Successful vineyards have grown across the country, but there's something to be said about grapes grown in their native land. In terms of sensory traits and cultural relevance, native grapes do provide an advantage in winemaking. Leonardo Bellaccini, oenologist of San Felice Wine Estate in Tuscany, explains, "Having developed in a specific territory, [native grapes] are often better suited to the local climate, soil, and environmental conditions. This means that they are able to thrive and contribute to best expressing the unique characteristics of the territory, enhancing its peculiarities."