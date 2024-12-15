What Kind Of Food Would You Find At A Prohibition Era Speakeasy?
The time between 1920 and 1933 was known as the Prohibition era in the United States. For more than a decade, alcohol was outlawed in America, leading to creative solutions for those still seeking spirited beverages. Secret illicit establishments tucked away in basements and behind unassuming facades called speakeasies came into being, allowing a place for people to consume cocktails undercover. You already know why you should be familiar with Prohibition cocktails before ordering at the bar, but did you ever consider what kind of food was served at speakeasy establishments? With a need for patrons to have something to surreptitiously snack on whilst imbibing, speakeasies gave rise in popularity to finger foods of all different types.
It became a necessity among speakeasies to give those indulging in illegal drinking something to sop up the alcohol to avoid arousing suspicion. Further, in-home cocktail parties also saw a rise during this time, as did cocktail foods. Many of these included seafood-rich flavors such as crab cakes, oyster toast, caviar rolls, and more. To replicate these foods for your own party, look to resources like Gatsby's Greatest Party Set (available on Amazon) which offers a variety of recipes for drinks and appetizers set in this Prohibition time period.
Serving Prohibition era appetizers
Although the food served at modern-day speakeasies around the world looks quite different from that of the early 20th century, the spirit of the Prohibition era still endures. You can easily host your own Prohibition-era inspired event with clever hors d'oeuvres and canapés, minding that the only real difference between the two is that canapés are specifically a type of open-faced sandwich style of hors d'oeuvres. Another specialty of Prohibition era speakeasies were deviled eggs, for which you can choose from a number of unique fillings to satisfy your guests.
Much like in the speakeasies of yesteryear, you'll want to ensure that your food offerings are complementary to the cocktails you're serving. Whether you're going with 1920s-inspired cocktails or adding a more modern touch, remember that your canapés should be constructed with care and simplicity to make them easy both to serve and enjoy. If you want to up your game with unconventional hors d'oeuvres, there's a great deal you can do with basic ingredients and a little bit of out-of-the-box thinking.