What Kind Of Food Would You Find At A Prohibition Era Speakeasy?

The time between 1920 and 1933 was known as the Prohibition era in the United States. For more than a decade, alcohol was outlawed in America, leading to creative solutions for those still seeking spirited beverages. Secret illicit establishments tucked away in basements and behind unassuming facades called speakeasies came into being, allowing a place for people to consume cocktails undercover. You already know why you should be familiar with Prohibition cocktails before ordering at the bar, but did you ever consider what kind of food was served at speakeasy establishments? With a need for patrons to have something to surreptitiously snack on whilst imbibing, speakeasies gave rise in popularity to finger foods of all different types.

It became a necessity among speakeasies to give those indulging in illegal drinking something to sop up the alcohol to avoid arousing suspicion. Further, in-home cocktail parties also saw a rise during this time, as did cocktail foods. Many of these included seafood-rich flavors such as crab cakes, oyster toast, caviar rolls, and more. To replicate these foods for your own party, look to resources like Gatsby's Greatest Party Set (available on Amazon) which offers a variety of recipes for drinks and appetizers set in this Prohibition time period.