Why You Should Be Familiar With Prohibition Cocktails Before Ordering At The Bar

The amorphous queue that forms animatedly before the bar can be peril-fraught terrain. You're just trying to order a drink (and so is everybody else, so keep your cool). But, before a single word leaves your lips, there are a few invisible prerequisites essential to placing a successful cocktail order — or, at least one that doesn't make you look like a chump (you do not want a sloe gin fizz, for the record). You'll need to arm yourself with a small armada of essential terms like "on the rocks" and "neat," and you'll need to have a general idea of what kind of drinks you like. Part of that is knowing whether you dig aged reposado tequila or hate rye whiskey, but to better set yourself up to receive a drink you'll love, arm yourself with a little familiarity about Prohibition-era cocktails.

Traces of classic Prohibition cocktails remain in the foundation of the inventive sippers modern mixologists are assembling today. Even the most avant-garde contemporary cocktail can be considered a variation of strongholds like a Collins, sour, or highball; and a crash course in Prohibition-era cocktail knowledge can help you order a better drink.

For instance, if you know you like sidecars (cognac, Cointreau, and lemon juice), this is super helpful information for your bartender. "Make me something" does not constitute an adequate order. Knowing that you like sidecars, your bartender can infer that you prefer dark liquors, served up and spirit-forward, yet not super sweet.