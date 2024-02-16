The Important Etiquette Tip To Remember When Ordering Drinks At A Bar

There's an unwritten lexicon of dos and don'ts for ordering drinks at a bar, and today we're zeroing in on one rule in particular: Don't wave money to get a bartender's attention.

The right way to get your bartender's attention is as follows: Lean forward against the bar and try to make eye contact with them. Do not shout, do not wave your hands, and do not point or snap your fingers. The best thing you can do is wait patiently for them to finish making whatever they're actively working on and notice you standing there purposefully. Don't be too intense about the eye contact, either. Your bartender doesn't want to feel like they're neglecting you. Just keep your cool, try to catch their eye, and be ready to order.

Here's the thing: A large part of the bartending job falls under the umbrella of "party liaison," and a good bartender wants to help you have a nice night. The thing is, they also want that fabulous destiny for every other patron in the bar, meaning you'll have to hop in line and wait for them to reach your turn. A helpful move can be to visibly grip some cash in your hand, so the bartender can see that you're trying to place an order. But, under no circumstances should that bill be hoisted into the air and waved like a "pick me" flag. That's a bad look, and you've just bumped yourself to the back of the line.