Where To Find The Best Cheesesteak In Philadelphia, According To Our Taste Test
Competition is stiff and the "steaks" are high when it comes to the best Philly cheesesteak in the City of Brotherly Love. After a recent Tasting Table taste test, we ranked these beloved sandwiches from worst to first, and Dalessandro's Steaks & Hoagies beat out 12 competitors. Located at the corner of 600 Wendover Street and Henry Avenue, Dalessandro's is a thriving mom-and-pop shop (complete with a long stool-lined counter) that's been serving the bustling, historic Roxborough neighborhood since it opened its doors in 1960. As with any good sandwich, flavor ratio and textural balance are keys. We scored Dalessandro's the highest for three reasons: the fine chop on the beef, ample Cheez Whiz, and the expertly caramelized onions.
Dalessandro's stays true to the traditional formula for a Philly cheesesteak, using ribeye for its beef cut, keeping all three acceptable cheeses (American, provolone, and the aforementioned Cheez Whiz or combination thereof) on hand, and offering the option of fried or raw onions in a pillowy soft — not soggy — Italian-style hoagie roll (from Philly bakery favorite, Amoroso's). Dalessandro's also offers a smattering of add-ons, such as peppers (roasted or crushed), mushrooms, pepperoni, and marinara sauce. It even offers "chicken steak" for non-beef lovers. Priding themselves on fresh ingredients delivered throughout the day, Dalessandro's stays sharp in a city chock-full of cheesesteak, with its main competitor, Chubby's Steaks, sitting right across the street (though we rated that establishment — open since 1987 — fourth).
Exploring the Philly cheesesteak for yourself
With a history dating back to 1930, authenticity is the way to go when trying this super messy, meaty-cheesy-grilled-goodness of a sandwich. But you may ask, "What if I don't live in Philadelphia?" There are two options — find a restaurant in your city or make a cheesesteak yourself. If you opt for a restaurant, consider the following before taking a chance on a place: Does it specialize in Philly cheesesteaks, or is it just one among many other menu items? Double check that it is using the basics (ribeye or top round), one of the three allowed cheeses, onions, and a fresh hoagie roll. Is the business/owner connected to Philadelphia? Finally, search online for reviews from folks who've had a cheesesteak in Philly and recommend the place.
Homemade cheesesteaks are also an option. However, be aware of the mistakes people make when attempting them. Of course, the great thing about homemade food is that you can fine-tune it to your own personal tastes. Some pointers: Be sure to get the ratio of beef-to-bread-to-cheese right. Buy fresh bread, and grill the outside to avoid a soggy mess while leaving the inside pillowy soft. Grilled onions are an art. Don't chop them too thick or slice them too long and stringy. Cook until caramelized to a deeply golden brown, not mushy or burnt. Hack: Get cheese sauce on the side for dipping to ensure you get all the cheese you want in every bite without sog.