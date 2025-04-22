Where To Find The Best Cheesesteak In Philadelphia, According To Our Taste Test

With a history dating back to 1930, authenticity is the way to go when trying this super messy, meaty-cheesy-grilled-goodness of a sandwich. But you may ask, "What if I don't live in Philadelphia?" There are two options — find a restaurant in your city or make a cheesesteak yourself. If you opt for a restaurant, consider the following before taking a chance on a place: Does it specialize in Philly cheesesteaks, or is it just one among many other menu items? Double check that it is using the basics (ribeye or top round), one of the three allowed cheeses, onions, and a fresh hoagie roll. Is the business/owner connected to Philadelphia? Finally, search online for reviews from folks who've had a cheesesteak in Philly and recommend the place.

Homemade cheesesteaks are also an option. However, be aware of the mistakes people make when attempting them. Of course, the great thing about homemade food is that you can fine-tune it to your own personal tastes. Some pointers: Be sure to get the ratio of beef-to-bread-to-cheese right. Buy fresh bread, and grill the outside to avoid a soggy mess while leaving the inside pillowy soft. Grilled onions are an art. Don't chop them too thick or slice them too long and stringy. Cook until caramelized to a deeply golden brown, not mushy or burnt. Hack: Get cheese sauce on the side for dipping to ensure you get all the cheese you want in every bite without sog.