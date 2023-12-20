12 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Philly Cheesesteaks

Anyone who has had the pleasure of visiting the great city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, probably (hopefully) took a moment to indulge in one of the best sandwiches known to man: the Philly cheesesteak sandwich. For those still waiting to bite into one of the world's greatest mouthfuls, imagine all the juiciness of a French dip as it comes out of a killer consommé, combined with delicious caramelized onions strewn throughout every inch of the generously overspilling Philly cheesesteak filling, plus the promise of perfectly paired cheese enveloping every little morsel, all cooked together and tossed into the welcoming embrace of a fresh-baked bread roll ... To put it in one word: "Yum."

Lucky for you, me, and anyone else who loves to eat, preparing this quintessential East Coast steak-based sandwich is actually kind of easy ... at least if you follow a good Philly cheesesteak recipe, and if you know what mistakes everyone makes with Philly cheesesteaks. So, read on if you want to learn how to avoid the most common Philly cheese-mis-steaks. And once you learn that the best Philly cheesesteaks need not be bought from the top Philly cheesesteak restaurants but can be whipped up in the kitchen instead, you may realize that the biggest Philly cheesesteak mistake is not making them at home (at least until now).