Perry's Restaurant In Connecticut Is Where The Lobster Roll Was Invented

From Red Hook Lobster Pound in Brooklyn to Ironside in San Diego, foodies across North America are all about lobster rolls. Whether you enjoy 'em out of a beachfront food truck or at a Michelin-starred restaurant (you can even make 'em at home), lobster rolls are the summertime staple sandwich with small-town roots. Like many of the most timeless, craveable developments in culinary history, lobster rolls were started by home cooks who didn't have a lot of money. (Tuscan cucina povera enthusiasts, rise up.)

Deliciousness aside, they have a pretty straightforward, unglamorous assembly: white bread, butter, and lobster meat. If you're a New England fisherman, then lobster is an ingredient to which you have easy access. The original American colonists who landed on Plymouth Rock considered lobster to be the protein of poor men due to its local abundance. Lobster wouldn't become a delicacy ingredient until later on.

It's probably no surprise that lobster rolls are native to the Northeast, but per the lore, they first started cropping up in Connecticut, particularly the Cape Cod region. It all started in 1929 at Perry's restaurant in Milford, Connecticut, when a traveling liquor salesman strolled through. The famished nomadic merchant was in dire need of a portable sandwich (liquor sales stop for no man, not even a hungry one), so Perry's owner Harry Perry (great name) whipped up a hot grilled lobster sandwich to feed the man's particular needs. And baddabing, baddaboom, the lobster roll was born.