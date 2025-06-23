The Best (And Worst) Classic Utah Foods And Drinks, Ranked

It wouldn't be an article about Utah food unless I mentioned Funeral Potatoes. This creamy, crunchy, and stick-to-your-ribs meal is made with shredded or cubed potatoes, canned creamy soup of whatever you have in the cupboard, and literally every dairy product in the fridge. Though famously topped with cornflakes, potato chips are a frequent substitute. Funeral Potatoes would be higher in my ranking if they were always made well, but they can be mushy and flavorless, depending on the cook.

Whether because of the striking name or the increasing appearance of it on social media, the whole world seems to know what this is now — it was even one of the aforementioned souvenir pins at the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics. Despite its name, Funeral Potatoes, Utah's favorite casserole, isn't just served at funerals. They're common sightings at potlucks, church gatherings, big events, and the dinner table. I had these just about every supper with my grandparents, who, like many, plated theirs with a big helping of vinegar-dressed salad to cut through the butter.

Perhaps due to their heartiness, I remember Funeral Potatoes also served in many Utah households for dinner on Fast Sunday, the first Sabbath of the month when Mormons don't eat or drink until evening. Meanwhile, Utah businesses often host Funeral Potato cook-offs. The Relief Society, the LDS church's women's organization, is often credited with its spread. The group has long crafted ward cookbooks with the congregation's recipes to raise money, and I've yet to see one without a Funeral Potatoes recipe.