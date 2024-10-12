What Happened To Crumbl's Iconic Pink Sugar Cookie?

For lovers of the pink sugar cookies who are facing demanding cookie cravings, copycat recipes have cropped up online to help fans assuage their fix for the cute treats. Some of the recipes use a no-chill dough that requires little time to put together so that hungry eaters can start noshing as soon as the cookies are finished baking, have cooled, and are ready to be iced.

For those who can't be bothered whipping up anything from scratch, pink sugar cookies are common to find across Utah, home of Crumbl's beginnings. Nick Frei, owner of Dutchman's Market, claims that he created the original recipe for the pink cookies in the footsteps of a cookie loved in his own family. Those cookies began to be sold in shops around the state and eventually gave way to a group who identified themselves as Pink Ladies, who carried the soft, buttery cookies to hospitals.

While some flavor variations in the pink cookie recipes can be detected by informed and experienced cookie eaters, the aesthetically pleasing frosting is the unifying element, regardless of whether cookies offer notes of vanilla, almond, or lemon extracts. All you need is a pink box for homemade creations, and you may be able to fool colleagues into believing your pink frosting-covered copycat cookies are, in fact, the real deal.