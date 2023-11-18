The Origin Story Behind Utah's Famous Pink Sugar Cookies

There are bitter rivalries over collegiate and professional sports, territorial borders, and political alliances, but a pink-frosted sugar cookie is not something that would seem to arouse such spirited opinions. Surprisingly, in southwestern Utah, just such a feud exists as partisans bicker about which of two establishments slings the best version of the sweet treat. Who introduced these large, moist cookies crowned with rosy buttercream, however, is not in dispute.

Utah gas station and boutique store, Dutchman's Market, famously bakes its own cookies, which come in a variety of flavors, but its calling card is the pink-frosted sugar cookie. The popularity of the cookie has, as is the case with beloved comestibles, spread throughout the state, thanks in no small part to the ease with which such a dessert can be recreated. There is no secret recipe locked in a vault for Dutchman's pink sugar cookie, just quality craftsmanship. That's why when the regional "dirty soda" chain Swig launched in 2010, it contracted with Dutchman's Market to supply its locations with the famous cookies.

That is until a flood at Dutchman's took the market out of commission for an indefinite amount of time. Facing a sugar cookie stoppage and hungry customers, Swig began baking up its own version. While Dutchman's Market remains a single-store operation, Swig has aggressively expanded across Utah and Arizona, spreading the gospel of the pink sugar cookie wherever it goes. This has even led to Swig being erroneously credited with originating the confection, among both Utahans and online.