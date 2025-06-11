The Regional Fast Food Chain Behind Utah's Most Important Sauce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no singular answer when it comes to the best condiment to dip your fries in. Some people prefer ketchup, some people prefer ranch dressing, some people prefer Alfredo sauce (among other underrated dipping sauces), and some prefer nothing at all. There technically is a right answer if you're from the Midwest-slash-Western part of the U.S., though, as those folks are pretty serious about their fry sauce, even if the Midwest is the region that consumes more ranch dressing than any other.

According to a popular version of events, the now-famous fry sauce was created by the founder of the fast food burger chain Arctic Circle, Don Carlos Edwards. The story goes that back in the day, all Arctic Circle burgers were served with a healthy dose of mayonnaise and ketchup. To make the hectic fast food atmosphere a little more manageable, Edwards combined the two condiments into what he called a "pink sauce." There's a competing tale from Stan's Drive-In, a neighboring Utahian joint, which asserts that two of its employees (Ron Taylor and Max Peay) invented fry sauce on a whim for their friends, until the restaurant eventually served the condiment regularly. The origin-story confusion happens when you realize that Stan's Drive-In was originally an Arctic Circle franchise before it became independent. This makes it nearly impossible to know which fry sauce came first.