The 3 Ingredients That Make Bobby Flay's Signature French Fry Sauce
Bobby Flay can elevate just about any dish or recipe, and anyone who has tried the food at his growing chain Bobby's Burgers knows this to be true. His fry sauce in particular has become a staple of Flay's, reflecting his signature style with a spicy twist. The best part about the recipe for Bobby Flay's fry sauce? It requires just three ingredients: mayonnaise, roasted red pepper puree, and adobo sauce.
Not only does it take very few ingredients, but it's also super easy to make. First, you prepare the pepper — it needs to be roasted, peeled, seeded, and diced. Then, simply combine all of the ingredients in a food processor, alongside salt and pepper to taste, and blend until smooth. To finish the sauce, transfer it to the fridge, cover it, and let it rest for at least an hour.
The resting period will allow for the flavors to properly meld together for a more robust final flavor profile. And while you're waiting for the sauce to rest, you can spend that time making a recipe to use the sauce on.
Ways to use Bobby Flay's fry sauce
It is called fry sauce, so you've got to try it as a dipping sauce first and foremost — the sauce will pair well with just about any type of fry. Since you're making the sauce from scratch, you may as well make your own homemade fries. You could go for traditional fries or switch it up and make oven-baked sweet potato fries. However, it can also be used as a dipping sauce for more than fries — you can use it to make a batch of roasted veggies more exciting, for example. Or, for a middle ground, you can whip up a batch of zucchini fries or parsnip fries.
With fries on the mind, you may very well be craving a burger too — and burgers just so happen to be the perfect excuse to indulge in more of Bobby Flay's fry sauce by using it as a spread. You can reach for your go-to burger recipe, or you can try out one of Tasting Table's many burger recipes — perhaps the easy smash burger or, for something more elevated, a lamb burger — and replace the sauces in the recipes with Bobby Flay's fry sauce. If you're not a beef eater, pair the sauce with a chicken or veggie burger.
But Bobby Flay's fry sauce doesn't have to be limited to burgers and fries. You can use it on sandwiches or wraps or drizzle it over a rice bowl.