The 3 Ingredients That Make Bobby Flay's Signature French Fry Sauce

Bobby Flay can elevate just about any dish or recipe, and anyone who has tried the food at his growing chain Bobby's Burgers knows this to be true. His fry sauce in particular has become a staple of Flay's, reflecting his signature style with a spicy twist. The best part about the recipe for Bobby Flay's fry sauce? It requires just three ingredients: mayonnaise, roasted red pepper puree, and adobo sauce.

Not only does it take very few ingredients, but it's also super easy to make. First, you prepare the pepper — it needs to be roasted, peeled, seeded, and diced. Then, simply combine all of the ingredients in a food processor, alongside salt and pepper to taste, and blend until smooth. To finish the sauce, transfer it to the fridge, cover it, and let it rest for at least an hour.

The resting period will allow for the flavors to properly meld together for a more robust final flavor profile. And while you're waiting for the sauce to rest, you can spend that time making a recipe to use the sauce on.