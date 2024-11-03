Why Root Beer Is Such A Beloved Beverage In Utah

Root beer conjures up old-timey feelings. It's hard to think about an old-fashioned soda fountain without envisioning a cloudy, creamy, deep-brown root beer float, and in fact, the phrase old-fashioned is often used in the drink's marketing jargon. Buzzwords aside, root beer has been a staple in the soda world since the mid-1800s when it was still made from the root of the sassafras tree. When in 1960 the FDA banned sassafras root as an ingredient, root beer joined the ranks of other popular sodas made primarily with high fructose corn syrup. Despite this change in ingredients, its flavor is still beloved by many, and it's a particularly prized commodity in Utah.

Utahns love root beer for multiple reasons. In a state that up until the last two decades had significantly strict alcohol laws, residents turned to soft drinks, tea, and other beverages. At the time, the lack of accessible alcoholic beverages was due to the state's widespread association with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and its health code dictating that its members abstain from alcohol and caffeine. LDS parties and gatherings often include root beer as a substitute for regular beer, and you can even find a keg or two of root beer at bigger gatherings.