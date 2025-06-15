11 Retro Cooking Techniques You've Probably Forgotten About

Some cooking techniques have stood the test of time, surviving changing tastes and trends and remaining as popular today as they were centuries ago. For example, research suggests that people have been stewing meat with aromatics like shallots, leeks, and garlic for at least 4,000 years, and the earliest evidence of soup can be traced all the way back to 20,000 B.C. Both of these dishes wouldn't be out of place on a kitchen table today.

However, if you placed a steaming bowl of soup next to, say, a Jell-O salad or a Spam fritter, your feast would quickly start to look dated — because not all cooking techniques or dishes are built to last. Over the past few decades, many different styles of cooking have fallen in and out of favor. In many cases, it's for good reason (cooking an entire chicken in the microwave, for example, might be convenient, but it won't produce the best-tasting result). In other cases, the world might be a better place if certain dishes had a revival — baked Alaska, anyone?

If you're in the mood for some nostalgia or want to cook up one of your favorite yet long-forgotten dishes from days gone by, we've listed some of the most retro cooking techniques below. There's a taste trip down memory lane for everyone, from blackened redfish and salmon mousse to barbecued bologna.