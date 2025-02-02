4 Expert Tips For The Richest Vegan Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate is the protagonist of chocolate mousse, so Nisha Vora suggests using a blend of chocolate to bring its flavor to the forefront. "For a rich flavor, use a combination of cocoa powder and dark chocolate bars. Cocoa powder alone makes for a nice chocolate mousse, but the addition of melted chocolate takes it over the top," she said.

Advertisement

While cocoa powder is dairy-free, chocolate bars often contain milk or whey for added richness. Not to be confused with snacking chocolate, baking chocolate is usually a safe bet because it tends to use cocoa butter as the fat, extracted directly from the cacao bean itself. Still, some bars may lack dairy but are processed in factories where dairy products are also made. So, be sure to look for plant-based or dairy-free dark chocolate brands like Ghirardelli non-dairy baking chocolate or this vegan dark chocolate from Yupik. Look for a 70% to 75% cacao dark chocolate bar to supplement the intense chocolate of pure cocoa powder.

Of course, there are different types of cocoa powder, and Vora has an opinion on the best type for vegan mousse. "I prefer Dutch process cocoa powder over natural cocoa powder. With the former, the acidic flavor from the cocoa beans is washed away, so you get a purer, richer chocolate flavor," she said. The top-ranking Dutch process cocoa powder on Amazon is a near tie between NuNaturals and Guittard Cocoa Rouge.

Advertisement