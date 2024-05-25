Vegan-Friendly Tiramisu Recipe

Classic tiramisu is the ultimate dessert after a large meal. Literally translating from Italian to "lift me up," the little kick of espresso can give you the energy you need after sitting at the table for a few hours. Traditionally, tiramisu is made with ladyfingers, a soft, sponge cake–like cookie. These get dipped in strong, freshly brewed espresso and are then layered in a glass dish between a whipped egg, sugar, and mascarpone mixture. Today, we're making a vegan version! Instead of using dairy products and eggs, we'll use entirely plant-based products to make a tiramisu that's just as delicious as the original.

Non-dairy eaters have many options these days when it comes to suitable replacements. For this recipe, we'll make our own ladyfingers using an aquafaba meringue. You can get aquafaba by draining a can of chickpeas and saving the liquid — that's what will whip up into a nice foam! For whipped cream, we're using a plant-based whipping cream substitute, and for mascarpone, we decided on a tofu-based cream cheese. Once it's all paired together, a chill in the fridge will meld all of the flavors into the perfect dessert.